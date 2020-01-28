This has been said over and over but it’s undeniable that Kobe Bryant’s figure transcended basketball, making a huge impact on pop culture. That was demonstrated during the Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday night, where he was the subject of a beautiful homage.

Moreover, other entertainment stars have sent their condolences to the Bryant family following this horrifying tragedy. One of those was Pop superstar Rihanna, who shared his sympathies for the family of Los Angeles Lakers legend and all the families of the victims who perished in the helicopter crash on Sunday morning.

Rihanna took to Twitter to remember KB24, posting a picture of him and his daughter Gianna on the night that the Lakers won the 2009 NBA Finals.

“still doesn’t feel real…still can’t find the right words. We miss you man! May God have mercy on the Bryant family and the families of all the souls we lost!”

This kind of message only shows you the impact Kobe had on pop culture, not only in basketball. He was a worldwide icon, one of those athletes that won’t ever be matched by anyone; Kobe Bryant was a complete legend both on and off the floor.