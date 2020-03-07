Credit: Tw/PelicansNBA

Josh Hart is a fun guy. At least that’s what he demonstrated on Friday night when he wore a hoodie that read a Rihanna comment aimed at him.

A couple of days ago, when the Pelicans faced the Los Angeles Lakers, Hart was the victim of a huge dunk by LeBron James. Bron posted a pic of the play that went viral and everybody wanted to give their opinion on it. Pop singer Rihanna seemingly won the best comment of the post asking if somebody had checked on Hart.

As he was celebrating his 25 birthday on Friday, Hart trolled himself with a custom black hoodie displaying the famous comment.

Hart has averaged a career-high 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game with the Pelicans.

