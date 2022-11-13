Skip to main content

DJ Khaled Brought A Pillow For His New Super Exclusive Shoes To The Heat vs. Hornets Game

DJ Khaled Brought A Pillow For His New Super Exclusive Shoes To The Heat vs. Hornets Game

The sneaker game is a strong undercurrent throughout every NBA season. Both the players and the fans of the league love keeping an eye on the newest releases. Sick kicks are as much a part of basketball culture as anything else, and wearing the most exclusive designs is a point of pride for many. Usually, celebrities and musicians are among those that have the connections and money to make it happen, although PJ Tucker does have most of them beat. 

But it's never a surprise to see one of the most popular names in the world wearing some epic shoes, and DJ Khaled recently made waves at the Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets game. Khaled has done some funny stuff at Heat games before, and this was no different. The producer got a pillow for his shoes courtside, which caught the eye of fans as well as broadcasters. And the announcer explained what exactly the thought process was behind this move. 

"I just went over to ask him, 'DJ Khaled, why the pillow?' He said these shoes are exclusive, they are not even out yet. They are 'We The Best' and Air Jordan. So he said they cannot touch any floors, because they are new edition and we gotta keep them that way for now. But he said sneak peek for anyone who's noticing, these will be out." 

Naturally, considering how hilarious and mildly bizarre this is, there were quite a few reactions from fans online. 

NBA Fans Reacted To DJ Khaled Bringing A Pillow For His Shoes To A Game

This is one of those things that is just bizarre to look at. I mean, who brings pillows for their shoes to places? So naturally, fans had quite a bit to say about it. 

"Smart advertising actually."

"This guy is ridiculous."

"One day, I want to have as much confidence as DJ Khaled."

"Man, what even am I looking at?"

"Did he float into the building?"

"I’m glad people pointing this bs as is … CORNY."

"But you had to walk to get to the seat???"

"Is DJ Khaled fr bro, I can't with this dude."

"Man, them shoes be looking good though."

"I don't even know what to say about this."

"Dj Khaled a walking meme bru."

DJ Khaled's brand is based on advertising in creative and unique ways, and his personality is his selling point. This is the exact sort of thing he would do, and as such, it's drawn attention from the fans. Seeing as that's the purpose of the stunt, it's a win for DJ Khaled, or as he'd put it, 'Another one.'

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates. 

YOU MAY LIKE

DJ Khaled Brought A Pillow For His New Super Exclusive Shoes To The Heat vs. Hornets Game
Entertainment

DJ Khaled Brought A Pillow For His New Super Exclusive Shoes To The Heat vs. Hornets Game

By Divij Kulkarni
Wilson Chandler Revealed Paul Pierce's Hilarious Trash Talk To Amar'e Stoudemire: "I Only Argue With Kobe's And LeBron's.
NBA Media

Wilson Chandler Revealed Paul Pierce's Hilarious Trash Talk To Amar'e Stoudemire: "I Only Argue With Kobe's And LeBron's."

By Gautam Varier
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Brooklyn Nets: LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Day-To-Day
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Brooklyn Nets: LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Day-To-Day

By Aaron Abhishek
Draymond Green Reveals Warriors' True Feelings About A Kevin Durant Trade
NBA Media

Draymond Green Reveals Warriors' True Feelings About A Kevin Durant Trade

By Orlando Silva
Kyle Kuzma Made A Startling Confession About His Amazing Performances Against The Mavericks And The Jazz
NBA Media

Kyle Kuzma Made A Startling Confession About His Amazing Performances Against The Mavericks And The Jazz

By Aaron Abhishek
Kevin Durant Had The Highest Praise For Luka Doncic: "Being Able To Guard Him Is Only Going To Make Me Better"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Had The Highest Praise For Luka Doncic: "Being Able To Guard Him Is Only Going To Make Me Better"

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Hart Posts Hilarious Birthday Message To Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Kevin Hart Posts Hilarious Birthday Message To Russell Westbrook

By Gautam Varier
Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN
NBA Media

Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN

By Divij Kulkarni
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Zion Williamson Boldly Claims He'll Pay The Fines If Any Of His Teammates Get Technical Fouls
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Boldly Claims He'll Pay The Fines If Any Of His Teammates Get Technical Fouls

By Aaron Abhishek
Luka Doncic Shut Down Critics And Snapped Out Of A Mini Slump With A 40-Point Triple Double: "He Cooked Dame"
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Shut Down Critics And Snapped Out Of A Mini Slump With A 40-Point Triple Double: "He Cooked Dame"

By Aaron Abhishek
Dirk Nowitzki Revealed How His Massive Diet Change At 27 Made A Big Difference To His Career
NBA Media

Dirk Nowitzki Revealed How His Massive Diet Change At 27 Made A Big Difference To His Career

By Divij Kulkarni
Video Of Larry Bird Making NBA Players Look Ridiculous Goes Viral: "He Was Just Special"
NBA Media

Video Of Larry Bird Making NBA Players Look Ridiculous Goes Viral: "He Was Just Special"

By Divij Kulkarni
Lakers Magic Johnson vs. Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Career Comparison
NBA

Lakers Magic Johnson vs. Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Career Comparison

By Eddie Bitar
20 Worst Players On The Last 20 Championship Teams
NBA

20 Worst Players On The Last 20 Championship Teams

By Eddie Bitar
LeBron James' Famous Diet: The King Spends $1.5 Million Per Year On His Nutrition
NBA Media

LeBron James' Famous Diet: The King Spends $1.5 Million Per Year On His Nutrition

By Titan Frey