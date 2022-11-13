DJ Khaled Brought A Pillow For His New Super Exclusive Shoes To The Heat vs. Hornets Game

The sneaker game is a strong undercurrent throughout every NBA season. Both the players and the fans of the league love keeping an eye on the newest releases. Sick kicks are as much a part of basketball culture as anything else, and wearing the most exclusive designs is a point of pride for many. Usually, celebrities and musicians are among those that have the connections and money to make it happen, although PJ Tucker does have most of them beat.

But it's never a surprise to see one of the most popular names in the world wearing some epic shoes, and DJ Khaled recently made waves at the Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets game. Khaled has done some funny stuff at Heat games before, and this was no different. The producer got a pillow for his shoes courtside, which caught the eye of fans as well as broadcasters. And the announcer explained what exactly the thought process was behind this move.

"I just went over to ask him, 'DJ Khaled, why the pillow?' He said these shoes are exclusive, they are not even out yet. They are 'We The Best' and Air Jordan. So he said they cannot touch any floors, because they are new edition and we gotta keep them that way for now. But he said sneak peek for anyone who's noticing, these will be out."

Naturally, considering how hilarious and mildly bizarre this is, there were quite a few reactions from fans online.

NBA Fans Reacted To DJ Khaled Bringing A Pillow For His Shoes To A Game

This is one of those things that is just bizarre to look at. I mean, who brings pillows for their shoes to places? So naturally, fans had quite a bit to say about it.

"Smart advertising actually." "This guy is ridiculous." "One day, I want to have as much confidence as DJ Khaled." "Man, what even am I looking at?" "Did he float into the building?" "I’m glad people pointing this bs as is … CORNY." "But you had to walk to get to the seat???" "Is DJ Khaled fr bro, I can't with this dude." "Man, them shoes be looking good though." "I don't even know what to say about this." "Dj Khaled a walking meme bru."

DJ Khaled's brand is based on advertising in creative and unique ways, and his personality is his selling point. This is the exact sort of thing he would do, and as such, it's drawn attention from the fans. Seeing as that's the purpose of the stunt, it's a win for DJ Khaled, or as he'd put it, 'Another one.'

