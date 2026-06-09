Karl-Anthony Towns’ Fiancée Turns Heads With Her Knicks-Inspired Fashion Look

Madison Square Garden was packed with celebrities, former players, and passionate fans for Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals, but one courtside appearance generated plenty of attention before the game even tipped off.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ fiancée, Jordyn Woods, turned heads with a custom New York Knicks-inspired outfit as she arrived to support the Knicks during their first NBA Finals home game since 1999.

Woods, a model, entrepreneur, and fashion influencer, has become a familiar presence throughout New York’s playoff run. Yet her Game 3 look quickly became one of the biggest fashion talking points of the evening.

Jordyn Woods’ fit for Game 3 at MSG 🔥 KAT’s fiancée is not messing around when it comes to fashion 👏 pic.twitter.com/RW6osIVXNv — espnW (@espnW) June 8, 2026

She wore a custom corseted tank top featuring the Knicks’ iconic orange, blue, and white colors, with ‘NEW YORK’ boldly displayed across the front. The outfit was paired with light-wash wide-leg jeans that featured a large Knicks logo patch stitched near the bottom of one leg, creating a unique blend of basketball culture and high-end streetwear.

Fans immediately took notice after ESPNW shared footage of Woods showing off the outfit before the game.

Woods had already generated buzz before Game 3 thanks to another custom Knicks accessory. Earlier in the day, she revealed a personalized cowboy hat on social media featuring NBA Finals on one side and Mrs. Towns on the other. The hat was inspired by her recent trip to San Antonio during the first two games of the series and quickly became another viral talking point among Knicks fans.

The attention surrounding Woods reflects the growing spotlight on Towns himself.

The six-time All-Star has been one of New York’s most important players throughout the Finals. Entering Game 3, Towns was averaging 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while providing strong defense against San Antonio superstar Victor Wembanyama.

His performances in the first two games played a major role in helping the Knicks steal back-to-back road victories. Towns recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds in Game 1 before following it up with 21 points and 13 rebounds in Game 2.

Many analysts even began discussing him as a potential Finals MVP candidate. Both Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley recently argued that Towns deserved serious consideration for the award after New York built its 2-0 series lead.

Game 3 proved more challenging for the Knicks star. Towns finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, one steal, and two blocks as San Antonio escaped with a 115-111 victory. While his defense remained solid, the Knicks needed more offensive production as Victor Wembanyama erupted for 32 points to help the Spurs avoid a potentially series-ending 3-0 deficit.

Even with the loss, New York still holds a 2-1 lead and remains in control of the series heading into Game 4.

And while Madison Square Garden witnessed plenty of drama on the court, Jordyn Woods ensured there was also a memorable fashion moment off it. On one of the biggest nights in recent Knicks history, her custom Knicks-inspired look became one of the most talked-about courtside appearances of the NBA Finals.