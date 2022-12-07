Skip to main content

Larsa Pippen And Kim Kardashian Reportedly Ignored Each Other At Art Basel Party In Miami

Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian were at the same place at the same time recently and refused to meet each other, giving one another the cold shoulder and going about their nights without acknowledging the other celebrity. 

These two have been making the rounds around the NBA community recently, with Larsa first shocking the world when she admitted she was dating Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan, a former teammate of his ex-husband Scottie Pippen. 

On the other end, Kardashian was one of the hottest topics in the league after Kanye West claimed he caught Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul sleeping with Kardashian, his now ex-wife. Sources say that Kanye just said that to get away with more controversy regarding anti-semitism. 

The two former friends recently attended the same event with their entourage and they reportedly ignored each other all day long. They were very good friends until two years ago, but now the situation is very different. 

Via Page Six

Kim Kardashian avoided brushing shoulders with ex-pal Larsa Pippen at an exclusive star-studded Art Basel afterparty at Miami hotspot Gala on Friday night.

Page Six confirmed that the Skims founder didn’t interact with Pippen at the club, which served as the unofficial afterparty spot following Wayne and Cynthia Boich’s Art Basel bash earlier in the night.

“Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Serena Williams arrived through the back door, stopping for photo ops around 3 a.m. before proceeding to their sister Kylie [Jenner’s] table,” a spy told Page Six.

The source added, “The [Kardashian] sisters didn’t see Larsa Pippen who was sitting on the opposite side of the room” and that they “did not speak.”

This relationship appeared to be really good, but the reality is that they aren't on the best terms since 2020. Larsa has stated before that she hopes things go fine for Kim and the rest of his family, but it seems like it's only that. She's not trying to be friends with the reality TV star, or at least this wasn't the right place for her to try to make amends. 

Meanwhile, Pippen keeps living her life, enjoying her time with Marcus Jordan and firing back at those who criticize that relationship. 

