LeBron James And His Wife Savannah Were Seen Attending Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 48th Birthday Party

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James is a lot more than just an NBA superstar at this point in his career. Having been at the top of the game and the face of the league for the last 15+ years, James is easily one of the most recognizable and influential figures in the world. And as such, he rubs shoulders with huge businessmen, and the biggest celebrities to come out of Hollywood.

James is a sought-after guest for a lot of events, when he's not playing basketball, he is attending galas, launch parties, birthdays, and weddings. And Bron is a family man, so he is often seen at these things with his wife, Savannah, with the power couple making their presence felt in the most important rooms across the country.

LeBron And Savannah James Were Seen At Leonardo DiCaprio's 48th Birthday Bash

There are few actors more popular than Leonardo DiCaprio. The Oscar-winner is one of Hollywood's highest-paid leading men and one of the greatest actors of his generation. DiCaprio has also been a fan of the NBA for a long time, showing love to Michael Jordan and attending the biggest games since the 1990s.

So when he threw his 48th birthday party, a massive event with the biggest celebrities, LeBron and Savannah James being there wasn't a surprise at all. The couple was spotted alongside NBA powerbroker Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, and they seemed to be fitting right in with the rest of the people at the event. As is often the case, they were snapped by TMZ while having a good time at the function.

Credit: TMZ

"Leonardo DiCaprio turned 48 this week -- and anyone who's anyone swung by to party.

"The A-lister threw a massive bash Friday to celebrate his birthday at a private mansion in Beverly Hills, where a lot of famous faces were seen coming and going throughout the night. Truly, it was a classic who's-who of Hollywood ... something only a select few can pull off.

"Among the high-profile guests ... LeBron James, Bradley Cooper, Sir Mick Jagger, Tobey Maguire, Adrien Brody, Jamie Foxx, Rami Malek, Casey Affleck."

LeBron James is on a level by himself when it comes to superstardom as an NBA player. He has transcended the game in a lot of ways, he is a billionaire now after all. James knows how to make himself seen in all the right places, and above all, is always finding a way to have a good time with his lovely family.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.