NBA Fans React To Vin Diesel's Post About Brittney Griner's Return: "He About To Get In A Car And Bring Her Home"

The NBA season is in full swing now and that means a lot of the conversation is about various teams and the results they are producing. There isn't much else for basketball fans to talk about. But there is one issue that the players around the league have been bringing up as often as they can. Brittney Griner's incarceration in Russia continues to go on, and there are still voices being raised to bring her back to the USA. 

Brittney Griner was found guilty of drug charges in Russia and sentenced to 9 years of prison. The WNBA star's freedom has been a matter of great concern, and many NBA stars have spoken about it. Kyrie Irving has been relentless in demanding that the US government do something, he recently called out President Joe Biden. Stephen Curry even spoke about it during the Warriors' ring ceremony and now a Hollywood celebrity has joined in. 

"I need Brittney Griner home before Christmas."

Vin Diesel posted on Instagram with a caption saying Griner should be returned before Christmas. The Hollywood star who is famous for his epic action movies being the one to post something like this drew a lot of reactions from fans as well.

Fans Reacted To Vin Diesel's Post Demanding Brittney Griner's Release

There were quite a few posts on Diesel's Instagram account regarding Putin in the span of half an hour leading people to believe he was hacked. However, even after the rest were deleted, the post about Griner stayed up. This has led to hilarious reactions from fans online. 

"He's about to get in a car and bring her home."

"If Vin Diesel is on it, she gonna be home for Christmas dinner."

"Moscow Drift coming soon."

"It's over for Russia bro."

"I'm glad he chose to leave this post up."

"Brittney Griner needs to be brought home ASAP."

"This is definitely one way to keep the issue from being forgotten."

"Dom and the family's next mission is to free Brittney."

"Hacked or not, this is a good thing."

"Brittney Griner should be brought home soon."

Considering the situation Russia is in, it's unlikely that they will give up Brittney Griner that easily. Regardless, her sentence is one that is far too harsh for her crime and it would be good to see her brought back to the United States. This issue is one that the basketball community will keep bringing up and hopefully, the saga will end in a good way. 

