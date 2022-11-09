Skip to main content

Raptors Superfan Drake Bought Chanel Bags For Strippers In Miami

Global superstar and Toronto Raptors superstar Drake is used to making headlines. Unlike his friend-rival, Kanye West, Drake is constantly spotted having fun, trying to bring joy to people and especially himself. Not so long ago, he was spotted having a nice dinner with the mom of one of Bronny James' Sierra Canyon teammates. 

Whenever he's around NBA players, that becomes a huge story, like the time Kevin Durant allegedly infected him with covid-19 or when he partied with LeBron James ahead of a play-in tournament game. Hell, he even had Kawhi Leonard in one of his music videos.

The Canadian rapper is constantly on the news, and recently, he gave a lot of joy to a group of women in Miami. It seems like he had a really fun night in South Florida, and he decided to gift these girls a big present. 

Daily Loud shows on Twitter that Drake bought several Chanel bags for a bunch of stripers. It seems like Drake enjoyed their company, and he wanted to show his appreciation for them. The picture shows the 'Started From The Bottom' singer smiling, surrounded by all these girls, who looked really happy. 

This has become a common thing for Drake, and whenever he does it, everybody likes it. He's living a great moment right now after releasing a collab album with 21 Savage. 'Her Loss' has been a hit for Drizzy and Savage, as the fans are loving it. 

Meanwhile, his Toronto Raptors are trying to climb positions in the competitive Eastern Conference standings. Right now, they're sitting at 5th with a 6-5 record. This team looks ready to compete in a stacked conference, but so far, things haven't clicked for them. 

Pascal Siakam has been playing at a high level, and that's always great for them, but they'll need more to challenge the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and even the struggling Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers for the supremacy of the East. Drake will be there rooting for them, as he did during the magical run they had in the memorable 2021 NBA playoffs. The Raptors aren't considered favorites by anybody, but they could have a deep run this season. 

Entertainment
