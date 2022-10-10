Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed The Story About When Michael Jackson Surprised Him In Orlando And Wanted To Buy His House

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed The Story About When Michael Jackson Surprised Him In Orlando And Wanted To Buy His House

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the greatest players to have ever stepped foot on an NBA court and at his peak, he was perhaps the most dominant force we had seen in the league in a very long time. He won 4 NBA championships, 3 Finals MVPs, an MVP, and a whole lot more in what was an unbelievable career, but the crazy thing is that Shaq probably should have achieved a lot more than that, which speaks to how great he was.

While O'Neal was and will always be incredibly passionate about basketball, music is another big passion of his. Shaq started DJing back in the 1980s and released his first rap album in 1993. O'Neal's interest in music would eventually see him cross paths with one Michael Jackson.

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed The Story About When Michael Jackson Wanted To Buy His House

While one can argue how good that album Shaq released really was, it did reach platinum status a year later, so it did sell well. As O'Neal gained some fame as a rapper, Michael Jackson gave him the opportunity to feature alongside him as a guest rapper on "2 Bad", a song that was part of Jackson's "HIStory" album in 1995. The two got along well and on a recent episode of the Drink Champs podcast, O'Neal revealed a hilarious story about Jackson showing up at his house in Orlando.

(starts at 47:08 mark):

“MJ showed up at my house and tried to buy my house in Orlando. Yeah, he just showed up at the door... So I had this big 70,000 square miles (house) and I had a bed that fits 50 people. He looked around the house, he said 'I want to buy the house.' and I'm like 'It's not for sale.' Then I went to his house, this dude had a real zoo at his house. Not (just) animals, this dude had a real zoo."

It is hilarious how Jackson just showed up and asked to buy the house, but then again, you wouldn't expect anything different. That part about Jackson having an entire zoo at his house is well known, and it also had amusement parks as well as trains. Shaq wasn't the only NBA player that Jackson had featured alongside him either, as Michael Jordan was featured on his song "Jam" in 1992 as well. Some footage was also doing the rounds recently of the two of them playing 1-on-1 on the set back then.

During this episode, Shaq also came to the defense of his former teammate LeBron James as he went at people who claim LeBron doesn't have a killer instinct. Shaq asked how someone with 38,000 points can't have a killer instinct and that is one way to shut down the critics.

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed The Story About When Michael Jackson Surprised Him In Orlando And Wanted To Buy His House
Entertainment

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed The Story About When Michael Jackson Surprised Him In Orlando And Wanted To Buy His House

By Gautam Varier
Shams Charania Says The Atlanta Hawks Want To Add Jae Crowder To Big 3 Of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, And John Collins
NBA Trade Rumors

Shams Charania Says The Atlanta Hawks Want To Add Jae Crowder To Big 3 Of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, And John Collins

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Giannis Antetokounmpo Explained How Kobe Bryant Inspired Him: "He Is One Of The Best Players To Ever Play This Game. I Love His Journey... He Was Always A Kid, He Was Always Curious To Learn More."
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Explained How Kobe Bryant Inspired Him: "He Is One Of The Best Players To Ever Play This Game. I Love His Journey... He Was Always A Kid, He Was Always Curious To Learn More."

By Gautam Varier
Carlos Boozer And Dwight Howard Reveal How Insanely Popular Kobe Bryant Was In China During The Olympics: "A Girl Fainted In Front Of Us Trying To Get To Kobe."
NBA Media

Carlos Boozer And Dwight Howard Reveal How Insanely Popular Kobe Bryant Was In China During The Olympics: "A Girl Fainted In Front Of Us Trying To Get To Kobe."

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan's All-Time Starting Five vs. LeBron James' All-Time Lakers Starting Five: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
NBA

Michael Jordan's All-Time Starting Five vs. LeBron James' All-Time Lakers Starting Five: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

By Nick Mac
The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 2001 To 2010: Cleveland Cavaliers Selected The Greatest Player Of The 21st Century
NBA

The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 2001 To 2010: Cleveland Cavaliers Selected The Greatest Player Of The 21st Century

By Eddie Bitar
Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 30-11
NBA

Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 30-11

By Nick Mac
Allen Iverson Was Given A 15-Year Prison Sentence When He Was 17 Years Old: "I Had To Use The Whole Jail Situation As Something Positive."
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Was Given A 15-Year Prison Sentence When He Was 17 Years Old: "I Had To Use The Whole Jail Situation As Something Positive."

By Divij Kulkarni
Zion Williamson Said That Around '80% Of Players In The League' Watch Anime
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Said That Around '80% Of Players In The League' Watch Anime

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Patrick Beverley Shuts Down Skip Bayless After He Tried To Insinuate That Lakers Players Are Not In Good Terms Because Russell Westbrook Was Sitting Far From LeBron James And Anthony Davis On The Bench
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Shuts Down Skip Bayless After He Tried To Insinuate That Lakers Players Are Not On Good Terms Because Russell Westbrook Was Sitting Far From LeBron James And Anthony Davis On The Bench

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis' Dominant Performance Against The Warriors: "If He And LeBron Are Healthy The Lakers Can Win The Championship."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis' Dominant Performance Against The Warriors: "If He And LeBron Are Healthy The Lakers Can Win The Championship."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Coach K Believes The 1992 Dream Team Could Have Been Even Better: "All Those Guys, They Were Unbelievable To Watch. If They Were All In Their Prime? Forget It."
NBA Media

Coach K Believes The 1992 Dream Team Could Have Been Even Better: "All Those Guys, They Were Unbelievable To Watch. If They Were All In Their Prime? Forget It."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge
NBA Media

Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge

By Divij Kulkarni
Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Haters Who Claim He Doesn't Defend: "I Don’t Really Know Where That Notion Comes From That I Don’t Defend. I’ve Noticed That It’s A Made-Up Narrative That People Like To Cling To."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Haters Who Claim He Doesn't Defend: "I Don’t Really Know Where That Notion Comes From That I Don’t Defend. I’ve Noticed That It’s A Made-Up Narrative That People Like To Cling To."

By Gautam Varier
Draymond Green Explains Being Tenacious Is Very Important To Succeed In The NBA: "Nobody Is Bringing That Tenacity To The Floor. So, I Realized Like My Second Day There, They Need Somebody To Bring That Dog In."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Explains Being Tenacious Is Very Important To Succeed In The NBA: "Nobody Is Bringing That Tenacity To The Floor. So, I Realized Like My Second Day There, They Need Somebody To Bring That Dog In."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Debate Who Will Be Drafted Number One Between 18-year-old LeBron James And Victor Wembanyama: "LeBron For Sure. He Had A Generational High Ceiling And Very High Floor... Players That Tall Are Historically Injury-Prone."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Who Will Be Drafted Number One Between 18-year-old LeBron James And Victor Wembanyama: "LeBron For Sure. He Had A Generational High Ceiling And Very High Floor... Players That Tall Are Historically Injury-Prone."

By Aikansh Chaudhary