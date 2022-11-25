10 Best Inspirational Quotes By Kobe Bryant

Credit: Fadeaway World

What made Kobe Bryant...Kobe Bryant?

It's hard to answer this question, but should it be narrowed down to one thing, and it's purely from the author's perspective, it was his ability to motivate. Those who heard the Black Mamba didn't necessarily need to play sports to relate. It was just his innate nature to bring out the best in himself, and everyone around him.

Whether he was successful at it is a discussion that can be tabled for a later time, but Kobe Bean Bryant was more than those pyrotechnics on the hardwood. He was more than the guy who would mow down his opponents if needed, even if it meant getting bad press. He was more than the average athlete, and he definitely was more than arguably the greatest to have played the sport.

Kobe's biggest legacy was the words he left us with. They were meant to inspire to the hilt. That's not surprising considering he was an icon and a role model to people all over the world. And inspire they did as his thoughts would serve their purpose off the court as well.

On that note, here are some of his best quotes, and how they have the ability to inspire and shape lives for the better.

10. "The Moment You Give Up Is The Moment You Let Someone Else Win"

Imagine a race. You're up against someone bigger and quicker, but sometimes, a sport is more than the physical parameters. It's about winning and that's what Mamba Mentality was all about. It was Bryant's desire to win no matter what and no matter who he went up against.

The hunger to win comes when you have the desire to be relentless. So no matter who you're up against, giving up must never be an option, irrespective of the outcome.

9. "I Can't Relate To Lazy People. We Don't Speak The Same Language. I Don't Understand you. I Don't Want To Understand You."

Nothing good ever came out of being lazy. When chasing success, being lethargic is not an option. And as bluntly as Bryant put it, he's right, and the ones who push what can be done today for tomorrow, the value of hard work is never understood.

8. "Dedication Sees Dreams Come True"

It's okay to dream. It's definitely okay to fantasize about being the GOAT. But when that's coupled with dedication — they become reality. Bryant did that day in, and day out. He did it earnestly and with utmost honesty, and that cemented him as one of the best to have played the sport.

7. “You Are Responsible For How People Remember You Or Don’t. So Don’t Take It Lightly”

Bryant was an overachiever consumed with the idea of being the best. And he may have his share of being the villain — on and off the court, but there's not many in the world who wouldn't know or haven't heard of him.

His life after hanging up his kicks was memorable. His projects were out-of-the-box and were meant to make a mark in the world. Bryant's Oscar-winning animated short film, 'Dear Basketball' was a reflection of how he wanted the world to see him.

6. “I Don't Want To Be The Next Michael Jordan, I Only Want To Be Kobe Bryant”

As Kobe Bryant's years in the NBA progressed, so did his greatness. The comparisons to Michael Jordan were inevitable. It was no secret that he hated being compared to other athletes, and it wasn't necessarily out of arrogance.

Bryant played in an era where Jordan was the undisputed poster boy of the NBA. The Chicago Bulls dynasty reigned supreme, and for the Laker, it was about carving an identity for himself. The lesson here is simple: Be you. Always.

5. "Everything Negative Pressure, Challenges... Is All An Opportunity For Me To Rise"

What made the late 41-year-old attain the level of greatness was preserving through adversity. The scathing criticism and the failure were stepping stones for him to be better, and he did it — proving his detractors wrong every step of the way. This goes on par with clouds and silver linings, but Bryant's words hit home.

4. "I Saw You Come In And I Wanted You To Know That It Doesn’t Matter How Hard You Work, That I’m Willing To Work Harder Than You"

If this doesn't have people repping out harder in the gym, or hype them up before a sport, then Bryant would have eaten his hat.

What made him a clutch phenomenon was the hard work he put behind the scenes, and that set him miles apart from his competitors. His 33, 643 points which made him the fourth player in the league to score the most points is ample proof.

3. "I Got One More Than Shaq. So You Can Take That To The Bank"

Now, this may have earned some laughs when he said it, but there's grit, drive, and a lot of emotions behind the words. It takes guts to pump up one's chest, looks at the competition, and make a bold declaration.

Bryant's message here was to show people what he was made of. And if that meant making a point, so be it.

2. "The Most Important Thing Is To Try And Inspire People So That They Can Be Great At Whatever They Want To Do"

If there were ever doubts about Kobe Bryant as a leader, then this quashes them all. His journey as an elite athlete saw him break barriers and reach out to people who weren't even following the sport.

1. "You Asked For My Hustle, I Gave You My Heart"

What Kobe did when he played basketball was more than just blood, sweat, and tears. He gave it all, every single day. This quote quite simply sees him showcasing his love and passion for the sport. This, for any athlete, serves as the ultimate motivation to give it their all.

