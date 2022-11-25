2022-23 NBA Stat Leaders Right Now: Luka Doncic Is The Best Scorer, Anthony Davis Is The Best Rebounder

The 2022-23 NBA season is in full flow right now. Things are starting to become clear about the favorites in each category for the season. Obviously, there are plenty of teams that have disappointed so far this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are struggling to find their form and currently have one of the worst records in the Western Conference. On the other hand, the Sacramento Kings are having a phenomenal season. But today, our focus is not on the teams. Instead, we will talk about the players leading in each individual category, at least for now. So without any further delays, let's get started.

Points Per Game Leaders

1. Luka Doncic - 34.0 PPG



2. Stephen Curry - 31.6 PPG

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 31.1 PPG

Luka Doncic is currently leading the NBA in scoring and seems in sensational form this season. Despite that, the same cannot be said for his team, as the Dallas Mavericks are 10th in the Western Conference and, honestly, should be in a much better position.

Rebounds Per Game Leaders

T1. Anthony Davis - 12.6 RPG

T1. Rudy Gobert - 12.6 RPG

3. Clint Capela - 11.9 RPG

Anthony Davis being a defensive leader for the Los Angeles Lakers has been doing wonders for them over the past few games. In the absence of LeBron James, Davis has been putting up great numbers on the offensive end of the floor, but his contribution on the defensive end of the floor cannot be overlooked.

Assists Per Game Leaders

1. Tyrese Haliburton - 10.9 APG

2. Trae Young - 9.4 APG

3. Nikola Jokic - 9.0 APG

Many expected the Indiana Pacers to struggle this season, but they are still doing pretty well as of now. Tyrese Haliburton deserves some credit for it as he has taken the role of a playmaker very seriously so far this season.

Steals Per Game Leaders

1. O.G. Anunoby - 2.4 SPG

2. Dejounte Murray - 2.0 SPG

3. De'Anthony Melton - 1.9 SPG

Sometimes a steal is more important during an NBA game than the play that happens after the steal. Toronto Raptors star O.G. Anunoby is without a doubt taking that responsibility pretty seriously.

Block Per Game Leaders

1. Myles Turner - 2.8 BPG

2. Brook Lopez - 2.6 BPG

3. Anthony Davis - 2.1 BPG

Who doesn't love to see NBA players swatting shots left and right? Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers is regarded as one of the best defensive players in the league, and a crucial part of that reputation is his ability to block shots with ease.

Turnovers Per Game Leaders

T1. Kevin Porter Jr. - 3.9 TPG

T1. Ja Morant - 3.9 TPG

T1. Giannis Antetokounmpo - 3.9 TPG

Both Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the best players in the NBA. Considering they are the first options on their respective teams, it's no surprise that they are among the top 3 of turning the ball over the most times per game this season.

3-Pointers Made Per Game Leaders

1. Stephen Curry - 5.2 3PM

T2. Donovan Mitchell - 3.9 3PM

T2. Anfernee Simons - 3.9 3PM

Is it really a surprise that the best shooter in the history of the NBA is leading the league in the most three-pointers made per game this season? Absolutely not. Stephen Curry seems to be only getting better with age.

3-Pointer Percentage Per Game Leaders

1. Yuta Watanabe - 57.1 3P%

2. Josh Green - 52.9 3P%

3. Damion Lee - 50.8 3P%

The Brooklyn Nets have had many troubles this season. But amidst all the chaos, the organization has found a new sharpshooter in Yuta Watanabe. Hopefully, he can maintain this form throughout the season.

Field Goal Percentage Per Game Leaders

1. Nic Claxton - 72.7 FG%

2. Larry Nance Jr. - 67.9 FG%

3. Rudy Gobert - 63.7 FG%

It's no surprise that the top three players on this list are all big men. After all, they have tend to spend a lot of time close to the bucket and can easily knock down shots.

Free Throw Percentage Per Game Leaders

1. Grayson Allen - 94.7 FT%

2. Edmond Sumner - 93.9 FT%

3. Kyrie Irving - 93.5 FT%

Making the most out of the free throw line can sometimes be a game-decider for a team in the NBA. We have seen several times when bad free throw shooting has cost team games.

Player Efficiency Rating Per Game Leaders

1. Luka Doncic - 32.66 PER

2. Nikola Jokic - 30.61 PER

3. Stephen Curry - 30.21 PER

Having a PER around 20 is usually considered good, but for a player to be considered great, they need to have it in the high 20s or 30. Doncic, Jokic, and Curry have achieved that, and it's no surprise that they are three of the best players in the NBA.

