2023 NBA Draft Prospect Victor Wembanyama Reflects On His Relationship With Tony Parker: "He Was Like A Mentor"

The hype surrounding Victor Wembanyama is becoming all the more real of late. While we had seen glimpses of this French phenom in viral clips, we hadn't seen the 18-year-old playing against the top players of his draft class.

After two games against the Ignite G-League, it is clear that Wembanyama is the standout talent of the upcoming 2023 draft class. Averaging 36.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 blocks, and 4.5 threes per game, Wembanyama has proven that he is perhaps the most versatile player of this draft and is rightly one of the biggest talents in recent history.

Victor Wembanyama Speaks About His Relationship With San Antonio Spurs Legend Tony Parker 

While Wembanyama seems to be the next French superstar on the horizon, this won't be the first time we will be seeing a Frenchman dominate the league. From defensive stoppers like Rudy Gobert to versatile guards, many talented French players have played in the NBA.

Perhaps the most accomplished of them all is Tony Parker. The guard who played for the San Antonio Spurs is one of the most successful players in the country and has even won a Finals MVP to show for it. Given how successful Parker was, it is only fitting that Wembanyama has a guide like the legendary guard ahead of his NBA journey.

The 7'4" center recently spoke about his relationship with the guard.

"I spent some time with Tony... He was like a mentor... He didn't want to disturb me by being too present in my life, but that made every moment and every advice special."

It is great to see that Wembanyama has a guide like Parker looking out for him. Given that the Spurs are also a team who are tanking in the 2022-23 season, San Antonio might be one of the favorites to land on the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft and eventually bring in the Frenchman.

If the Spurs end up drafting Wembanyama, they will have perhaps one of the best young prospects in the NBA and perhaps a French superstar they have been missing ever since Tony Parker's retirement.

