A Fan Tries To Shot The Basketball On A Ship While Being Around Large Waves: "How Many Basketballs Have They Lost In That Ocean Bro"

Basketball may have originated in the United States of America, but over the years, it has gained popularity across the globe. One of the biggest reasons behind the sport reaching the global stage is the popularity of the NBA.

In 2022, the NBA is hands down the biggest basketball league in the world. Players from all around the world try their best to showcase their talent in the NBA in hopes of earning a lot of money and fame. Evidently, the fans of the sport also try various unique things in the name of playing basketball.

It can be from trying to imitate their favorite players or trying to shoot three-pointers while being on an unsteady ship in the middle of the ocean. Yes, we are not kidding about it.

Basketball Fans Are Flabbergasted After Watching A Person Trying To Score A Basket On A Ship

Having fans who love the sport of basketball is one of the things which has increased its popularity over the years. But there are times when a few fans tend to take things to the next level.

A basketball fan with the username connor_durant on TikTok posted a video of him trying to score a basket on a ship while being surrounded by huge waves.

Basketball fans loved the courage of the fan, and they reacted to the video in various ways. Here are some of the best comments we found below the clip:

hunnitbabyb: Titanic but a basketball movie instead 💀💀.

corymateo15: How is he even allowed on there 💀 with no harness or anything.

a.71403: “Bro you didn’t take my ankles, it was the waves.”

callm3_iss: How many basketballs have they lost in that ocean bro.

ethancrane39: U go fo a dunk but the basket moves.

the_beast_36: Actual 5v5 it would be hilarious.

j_progressions: Imagine getting crossed so hard you fall off the ship 🤣.

ixojustjuju: Imagine getting your ankles broken in the direction the ship is leaning 😭.

uapahaa: You playing and somebody says "kobe!" and airballs it into the ocean/

justin.brunk.33: They’ve played a whole college basketball game on the deck of one in like 2010.

There were some hilarious comments about what it would be like to play basketball on a ship in the middle of the ocean. Most fans believe it will result in a lot of ankles being broken due to crazy cross overs. On the other hand, another big concern would be losing a lot of basketballs into the depths of the ocean.

