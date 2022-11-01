A Hilarious Clip Of Biggest Fears Of NBA Players And Teams Gets Viral On Halloween

Skip to main content

A Hilarious Clip Of Biggest Fears Of NBA Players And Teams Goes Viral On Halloween

The month of October is over, and in the first month of action in the NBA, fans saw some great matches in the 2022-23 season. The Los Angeles Lakers didn't have the best of the month, as they won just one game so far. It was truly scary for the Lakers fans to see the 17-time NBA champions struggle so much.

Speaking of spooky, Halloween 2022 has been done and dusted. As usual, fans saw some interesting costumes from NBA fans. The Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson had arguably the best costume among NBA players this Halloween.

Coming back to the topic at hand, on the theme of Halloween, NBA fans made some pretty hilarious clips regarding the teams and players in the league.

The Biggest Fears Of NBA Players And Teams

Over the years, fans have noticed a lot of NBA teams and players being scared of certain opponents or individuals. During the 2010s, LeBron James was always the kryptonite of the Toronto Raptors.

This season making three-point shots on a consistent basis is something that the Lakers haven't been able to do, or how about Chris Paul losing most games when being officiated by Scott Foster? Combining such fears, an NBA fan on Instagram posted a hilarious compilation of the biggest fears of NBA players and teams.

This was arguably one of the best Halloween theme edits that we have seen regarding NBA players and teams. While all of them were pretty great, we loved Patrick Beverley's segment, where the person in the clip doesn't even see anything but continues to scream anyway.

It was a hilarious shot at Beverley being super aggressive at times during games. Another hysterical segment was about Russell Westbrook being scared of coming off the bench. 

While that may be a funny edit, Russ has managed to overcome that fear. He is not only coming off the bench for the Lakers right now but playing good as well in this newfound role. The former NBA MVP helped the Lakers win the first game of the season by coming off the bench.

