A TNT Worker Threw A Raw Turkey At Shaquille O'Neal Who Stared At Him With An Angry Look

There's no dearth of entertainment when Shaquille O'Neal is around, and when he's had a turkey thrown at him, it definitely makes for brow-raising jollies.

It all went down on Inside The NBA when Joe “Underdog” Underhill, one of the senior researchers and the man behind the intriguing content presented by the Inside crew threw raw turkey at the Los Angeles Lakers legend, much to the latter's momentary confusion and anger.

Featured at times on the show, Underdog was at the receiving end on Thanksgiving when O'Neal was on his case forcing his head into the food that was in front of him. He let go soon after and was running back when Underdog got his hands on the meat and hurled it at the center.

Shaquille O'Neal Looked Upset, And Even Angry At Underdog

Not many saw that coming, including O'Neal himself. Maybe he expected a fun chase, but raw turkey? When the meat hit him bang on his head with the cameras capturing the attack, the Big Diesel looked cheesed off.

It did seem to be momentary though as he later looked relatively calm when the rest of the show hosts relived the incident. Needless to say, this will go down as one of the more iconic moments on the hit show, whether O'Neal likes it or not.

As for Underdog, there's no update on what transpired soon after, but it may very well be forgiveness, considering it was Thanksgiving. Only time will tell if he does get back at the creative researcher.

Earlier, the man with the million-dollar smile was the subject of another troll when he hilariously failed a challenge of poking his head through paper, and then had Barkley poke fun at him. Again, all in good taste.

The show has been one of the more famous pieces of content around basketball where just everything about the NBA is dissected and discussed, and it also comprises copious doses of fun while at it, much of it from O'Neal himself.

