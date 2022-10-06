Adam Silver Announces That The NBA Plans To Bring Preseason Games Back To India

Credit: Darren Yamashita/USA Today Sports

The NBA has evolved into truly being a global game in recent memory, and we are now seeing elite players from all over the world in the league. Though the NBA has done well expanding into a global game, it seems as though they are trying to continue improving the game's popularity all over the globe.

A recent report by Tim Reynolds revealed that the NBA has plans to have preseason games in India in the future, with the commissioner noting that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed those plans.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, speaking in Abu Dhabi, says the league has plans to bring preseason games again to India. Says pandemic pushed those plans back.

There is no doubt that bringing preseason games to India could help develop more interest in basketball within the country. Obviously, there have been no star-level players of Indian descent within the league's history, but perhaps if the game increases in popularity, that could happen in the future.

The NBA Is An International Game

There was a time when the NBA had few international players and even fewer international stars. However, that has certainly changed, and we see superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic dominating in the NBA.

Kevin Love once claimed that "the world is catching up" when referring to international players thriving in the NBA. He noted that the NBA has a lot of elite players from all over the world, with Luka Doncic from Slovenia, Giannis Antetokounmpo from Greece, and Pascal Siakam from Cameroon. It is clear that the talent level across the world has risen, and while the United States is still the dominant force in world basketball, it is obvious that the gap is smaller than it was before.

"The world is catching up. A few years ago, I remember Luka was Rookie of the Year Slovenia," Love said while talking with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. "Giannis, obviously MVP from Greece, Siakam from Cameroon. What other league can say that?"

Hopefully, we continue to see the league do better on an international level. They are clearly making an effort to market the game across the globe, and the league could definitely benefit financially if the game does manage to do well in India.

As of right now, the NBA season is about to begin, with preseason already underway. The league is set to have another successful year, and there's no doubt that there's a lot of excitement about the upcoming NBA season.