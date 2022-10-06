Skip to main content

Adam Silver Announces That The NBA Plans To Bring Preseason Games Back To India

Adam Silver

The NBA has evolved into truly being a global game in recent memory, and we are now seeing elite players from all over the world in the league. Though the NBA has done well expanding into a global game, it seems as though they are trying to continue improving the game's popularity all over the globe.

A recent report by Tim Reynolds revealed that the NBA has plans to have preseason games in India in the future, with the commissioner noting that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed those plans.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, speaking in Abu Dhabi, says the league has plans to bring preseason games again to India. Says pandemic pushed those plans back.

There is no doubt that bringing preseason games to India could help develop more interest in basketball within the country. Obviously, there have been no star-level players of Indian descent within the league's history, but perhaps if the game increases in popularity, that could happen in the future.

The NBA Is An International Game

There was a time when the NBA had few international players and even fewer international stars. However, that has certainly changed, and we see superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic dominating in the NBA.

Kevin Love once claimed that "the world is catching up" when referring to international players thriving in the NBA. He noted that the NBA has a lot of elite players from all over the world, with Luka Doncic from Slovenia, Giannis Antetokounmpo from Greece, and Pascal Siakam from Cameroon. It is clear that the talent level across the world has risen, and while the United States is still the dominant force in world basketball, it is obvious that the gap is smaller than it was before.

"The world is catching up. A few years ago, I remember Luka was Rookie of the Year Slovenia," Love said while talking with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. "Giannis, obviously MVP from Greece, Siakam from Cameroon. What other league can say that?"

Hopefully, we continue to see the league do better on an international level. They are clearly making an effort to market the game across the globe, and the league could definitely benefit financially if the game does manage to do well in India.

As of right now, the NBA season is about to begin, with preseason already underway. The league is set to have another successful year, and there's no doubt that there's a lot of excitement about the upcoming NBA season.

YOU MAY LIKE

Dwight Howard Upset With Shaquille O'Neal Constantly Hating On Him: "Why Is He Hating On Me? He Should Be Happy That Somebody Is Trying To Follow In His Footsteps."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Upset With Shaquille O'Neal For Constantly Hating On Him: "Why Is He Hating On Me? He Should Be Happy That Somebody Is Trying To Follow In His Footsteps."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Video: Draymond Green Furiously Punched Jordan Poole In The Face And Knocked Him Down During Their Altercation
NBA Media

Video: Draymond Green Furiously Punched Jordan Poole In The Face And Knocked Him Down During Their Altercation

By Orlando Silva
Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green, Believes A Team Needs A Player Like Him To Succeed: "You Got To Have Somebody, When You Win A Championship, To Poke You. Dennis Rodman Did It For The Bulls, Udonis Haslem Has Done It For Miami."
NBA Media

Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green, Believes A Team Needs A Player Like Him To Succeed: "You Got To Have Somebody, When You Win A Championship, To Poke You. Dennis Rodman Did It For The Bulls, Udonis Haslem Has Done It For Miami."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Dwight Howard Says He Felt Very Disrespected When He Was Snubbed From The NBA 75 Team: "F*ck It, I Don't Even Wanna Play Basketball."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Says He Felt Very Disrespected When He Was Snubbed From The NBA 75 Team: "F*ck It, I Don't Even Wanna Play Basketball."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
draymond poole
NBA Media

NBA Fans Angrily React To Video Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole In The Face

By Orlando Silva
Bill Simmons Says Only 4 NBA Teams Would Not Trade Their Superstars For Victor Wembanyama
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says Only 4 NBA Teams Would Not Trade Their Superstars For Victor Wembanyama

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Bill Simmons Jokes The Golden State Warriors Would Have A 2-Day Long Meeting Before They Decide To Not Trade Stephen Curry For Victor Wembanyama
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Jokes The Golden State Warriors Would Have A 2-Day Long Meeting Before They Decide To Not Trade Stephen Curry For Victor Wembanyama

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Karl-Anthony Towns Set To Star In HBO Max Adult Scooby Doo Series 'Velma'
NBA Media

Karl-Anthony Towns Set To Star In HBO Max Adult Scooby Doo Series 'Velma'

By Aditya Mohapatra
Drafting Victor Wembanyama Could Bring $500 Million In Value To A Franchise, Says Adrian Wojnarowski
NBA Media

Drafting Victor Wembanyama Could Bring $500 Million In Value To A Franchise, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Charles Barkley Calls Out NBA Stars Who Want To Team Up And Create The Superteams: "Michael Jordan Didn't Win For A Long Time. He Didn't Say, 'Hey, I Can't Beat The Pistons.'"
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Calls Out NBA Stars Who Want To Team Up And Create Superteams: "Michael Jordan Didn't Win For A Long Time. He Didn't Say, 'Hey, I Can't Beat The Pistons.'"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Referees Will Give Out Warning Cards To Fans: "After Receiving This Warning, You Verbally Abuse Any Player, Coach, Game Official, Or Spectator... You Will Be Immediately Ejected From The Arena Without Refund."
NBA Media

NBA Referees Give Out Warning Cards To Fans: "After Receiving This Warning, You Verbally Abuse Any Player, Coach, Game Official, Or Spectator... You Will Be Immediately Ejected From The Arena Without Refund."

By Aditya Mohapatra
Dwight Howard Says Everything Michael Jordan Did, Kobe Bryant Multiplied And Perfected That
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Says Everything Michael Jordan Did, Kobe Bryant Multiplied And Perfected That

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama Spotted Sitting With LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "LeGm Already In Full Effect."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama Spotted Sitting With LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "LeGm Already In Full Effect."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen A. Smith's Hilariously Responds To “Does He Eat A**” And “Has He Gotten His A** Eaten Before”
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith's Hilariously Responds To “Does He Eat A**” And “Has He Gotten His A** Eaten Before”

By Orlando Silva
The Current NBA Players Who Will Be First-Ballot Hall Of Famers
NBA

The Current NBA Players Who Will Be First-Ballot Hall Of Famers

By Nick Mac