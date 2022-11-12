Skip to main content

Adam Silver's Blunt Response To LeBron James Criticizing Nets' List Of Conditions For Kyrie Irving

Adam Silver's Blunt Response To LeBron James Criticizing Nets' List Of Conditions For Kyrie Irving

The Kyrie Irving drama has drawn a lot of attention around the NBA recently, as the Brooklyn Nets superstar found himself involved in controversy once again. Kyrie shared a movie full of antisemitism on social media, which sparked a lot of reactions around the league, with many criticizing him for his actions. 

In the middle of that, the controversial player found support from some figures around the league. Stephen A. Smith and Kyrie's former teammate, LeBron James, urged the Nets to get Kyrie back, among other figures who criticized the team's decision, especially with the list of conditions they want Kyrie to complete before returning to the team. 

LeBron dedicated a couple of tweets to this situation, making it clear that Kyrie did a lot of damage with his prior actions, but he should be back on the court soon and not after doing everything he's asked to do. 

Adam Silver's Blunt Response To LeBron James Criticizing Nets' List Of Conditions For Kyrie Irving

LeBron called out the Nets and even the league with his comments, with some saying that was the message of approval for the Lakers to trade for Irving. Many fans reacted to these remarks, but people wanted to know what the biggest figure in the NBA thinks about them. 

Commissioner Adam Silver has never been shy to respond to LeBron, and this time, he avoided getting into any kind of confrontation with the King, refusing to talk about the tweets LeBron shared discussing the Irving situation. 

Silver was asked by the New York Times if he had any comments on LeBron's remarks, but the commissioner simply said 'No' to that. 

Just like LeBron, many other players think the Nets should let Kyrie come back and move on from this situation. Jaylen Brown recently even took a big shot at Nike for cutting their ties with Irving, so you know this situation is more serious to players than we initially thought. 

Kyrie is definitely the most polarizing player in the NBA and this is proof of that. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Adam Silver's Blunt Response To LeBron James Criticizing Nets' List Of Conditions For Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Adam Silver's Blunt Response To LeBron James Criticizing Nets' List Of Conditions For Kyrie Irving

By Orlando Silva
Domantas Sabonis Heaps Praise On 'Clutch' De'Aaron Fox: "He's Been Amazing For A Long Time."
NBA Media

Domantas Sabonis Heaps Praise On 'Clutch' De'Aaron Fox: "He's Been Amazing For A Long Time"

By Aaron Abhishek
CJ McCollum Shares His MVP Expectations About Luka Doncic This Season
NBA Media

CJ McCollum Shares His MVP Expectations About Luka Doncic This Season

By Aaron Abhishek
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After Team Falls To 2-10: "Worst Team In The NBA"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Pissed After Team Falls To 2-10: "Worst Team In The NBA"

By Gautam Varier
Ja Morant On His Backcourt Ranking With Desmond Bane: "Top Two, Not Two"
NBA Media

Ja Morant On His Backcourt Ranking With Desmond Bane: "Top Two, Not Two"

By Aaron Abhishek
Kanye West Calls Out LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, And Charles Barkley In Bizarre Rant: "They Can Control Them But They Can't Control Me."
NBA Media

Kanye West Calls Out LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, And Charles Barkley In Bizarre Rant: "They Can Control Them But They Can't Control Me."

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook Is The Lakers' Best 3-Point Shooter: He's Shooting At A Career-High 36.2%
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Is The Lakers' Best 3-Point Shooter: He's Shooting At A Career-High 36.2%

By Aaron Abhishek
Stephen Curry Is The Oldest Player Since Michael Jordan In 2002 With Consecutive 40-Point Games
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Is The Oldest Player Since Michael Jordan In 2002 With Consecutive 40-Point Games

By Aaron Abhishek
James Worthy And Robert Horry Absolutely Slammed The Lakers After They Lost To The Kings
NBA Media

James Worthy And Robert Horry Absolutely Slammed The Lakers After They Lost To The Kings

By Aaron Abhishek
Kyrie Irving Has To Rebuild Relationships With Brooklyn Nets' Management To End Suspension, According To Shams Charania
NBA Media

Brooklyn Nets Owner Almost Cut Kyrie Irving After Watching The Documentary Irving Shared On Social Media

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Roast Patrick Beverley After His Poor Performance Against The Kings: "Literally The Most Overrated Defender"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Patrick Beverley After His Poor Performance Against The Kings: "Literally The Most Overrated Defender"

By Aaron Abhishek
Luka Doncic Hilariously Dismisses Modern NBA Stats: "You Guys Have Statistics For Everything"
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Hilariously Dismisses Modern NBA Stats: "You Guys Have Statistics For Everything"

By Divij Kulkarni
Bang Bros Hilariously Tweeted Out Their Offer For Naming Rights To Miami Heat's Home Arena After FTX Scandal
NBA Media

Bang Bros Hilariously Tweeted Out Their Offer For Naming Rights To Miami Heat's Home Arena After FTX Scandal

By Aaron Abhishek
Kyrie Irving's Return To The Court May Have Been Revealed
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving's Return To The Court May Have Been Revealed

By Divij Kulkarni
DeMarcus Cousins Says He's Ready To Help The Kings Get Back To The Playoffs
NBA Media

DeMarcus Cousins Says He's Ready To Help The Kings Get Back To The Playoffs

By Divij Kulkarni
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Bad Decisions After Lakers Lost To Kings
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Bad Decisions After Lakers Lost To Kings

By Orlando Silva