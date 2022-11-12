Credit: Fadeaway World

The Kyrie Irving drama has drawn a lot of attention around the NBA recently, as the Brooklyn Nets superstar found himself involved in controversy once again. Kyrie shared a movie full of antisemitism on social media, which sparked a lot of reactions around the league, with many criticizing him for his actions.

In the middle of that, the controversial player found support from some figures around the league. Stephen A. Smith and Kyrie's former teammate, LeBron James, urged the Nets to get Kyrie back, among other figures who criticized the team's decision, especially with the list of conditions they want Kyrie to complete before returning to the team.

LeBron dedicated a couple of tweets to this situation, making it clear that Kyrie did a lot of damage with his prior actions, but he should be back on the court soon and not after doing everything he's asked to do.

Adam Silver's Blunt Response To LeBron James Criticizing Nets' List Of Conditions For Kyrie Irving

LeBron called out the Nets and even the league with his comments, with some saying that was the message of approval for the Lakers to trade for Irving. Many fans reacted to these remarks, but people wanted to know what the biggest figure in the NBA thinks about them.

Commissioner Adam Silver has never been shy to respond to LeBron, and this time, he avoided getting into any kind of confrontation with the King, refusing to talk about the tweets LeBron shared discussing the Irving situation.

Silver was asked by the New York Times if he had any comments on LeBron's remarks, but the commissioner simply said 'No' to that.

Just like LeBron, many other players think the Nets should let Kyrie come back and move on from this situation. Jaylen Brown recently even took a big shot at Nike for cutting their ties with Irving, so you know this situation is more serious to players than we initially thought.

Kyrie is definitely the most polarizing player in the NBA and this is proof of that.

