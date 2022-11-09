Skip to main content

Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Truth Bomb On Ime Udoka's Future In The NBA

Celtics Reporter Opens Up On How The Ime Udoka Situation Is Affecting Her And Other Female Employees: "Seeing Uninvolved People’s Names Thrown Around In The Media, Including Mine, With Such Carelessness Is Disgusting."

Ime Udoka remains a recurrent topic around the NBA right now, although he's not as 'famous' as he was during the offseason. The controversial head coach made a big impression around the league before the Boston Celtics decided to suspend him for having an improper relationship with a female staffer. 

After a couple of months, his name was brought up almost immediately after the Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash following a bad start to the season. It seemed like Udoka would make his return to the league pretty quickly, but Nets GM Sean Marks hit the brake and dismissed the notion that the Nets already had Udoka as their next head coach.

The team finally announced today that they will trust Jacque Vaughn, who took over right after Nash left, to continue working with the team. Vaughn has led the team to a 2-2 record in his first four games, but the atmosphere in the locker room appears to be better than before, according to reports. 

Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Truth Bomb On Ime Udoka's Future In The NBA

This decision leaves Udoka in the same position he was in before: suspended. Many people wonder if he would ever coach in the league again, and according to Adrian Wojnarowski, that's a very likely possibility. The senior insider claims that if it doesn't happen this season, Ime will return to the sidelines next season.  

"[Ime Udoka] will coach again in the NBA, he may coach as soon if not this season somewhere else next season. I think plenty of teams, just in preparation, have started to do their due diligence on the Udoka situation."

This is great news for Ime, who really thrived during his first season as a head coach. He took the Boston Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals, which they, unfortunately, lost against the Golden State Warriors. Still, he may be a sought-after coach if one or many vacancies open up during or after the season. 

Udoka could face more obstacles when trying to get a new team though, as it happened with the Nets and the people who reportedly urged Joe Tsai to avoid bringing somebody with a recent history like Ime. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Celtics Reporter Opens Up On How The Ime Udoka Situation Is Affecting Her And Other Female Employees: "Seeing Uninvolved People’s Names Thrown Around In The Media, Including Mine, With Such Carelessness Is Disgusting."
NBA Media

Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Truth Bomb On Ime Udoka's Future In The NBA

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James
NBA Media

LeBron James Responds To Criticism Of His Play This Year: "C'mon Man. I'm Turning 38 In Almost Two Months."

By Lee Tran
Raptors Superfan Drake Bought Chanel Bags For Strippers In Miami
Entertainment

Raptors Superfan Drake Bought Chanel Bags For Strippers In Miami

By Orlando Silva
Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals The NBA Teams He Loves To Play Against
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals The NBA Teams He Loves To Play Against

By Orlando Silva
Mike Conley Thought He Was Going To Be Traded To Clippers Before They Signed John Wall
NBA Media

Mike Conley Thought He Would Join Clippers Before They Signed John Wall

By Orlando Silva
NBA Executive Takes A Huge Shot At The Lakers: “You’re Gonna See The Fastest Freefall Of A Legacy Franchise You’ve Ever Seen."
NBA Media

NBA Executive Takes A Huge Shot At The Lakers: “You’re Gonna See The Fastest Freefall Of A Legacy Franchise You’ve Ever Seen."

By Orlando Silva
Ime Udoka
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals The Three Reasons Why The Nets Didn't Hire Ime Udoka

By Nico Martinez
Rudy Gobert Thinks Fans Do Not Appreciate The Little Things That He Does On The Court
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Thinks Fans Do Not Appreciate The Little Things That He Does On The Court

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Former NBA All-Star Rips 'Scared' Ben Simmons: "Most Overrated Player. It's Not Even Close."

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Blew Off Steve Nash's Plays 10 Times In One Game: "I Couldn’t Believe What I Was Seeing."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Blew Off Steve Nash's Plays 10 Times In One Game: "I Couldn’t Believe What I Was Seeing."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Stephen Jackson Defends Kyrie Irving Amid Latest Controversy: "Our Dignity Is Not For Sale..."

By Nico Martinez
Jacque Vaughn
NBA Media

The Brooklyn Nets Shock NBA Fans After Officially Naming Jacque Vaughn As Head Coach: "What Happened To Udoka?"

By Nico Martinez
Dwight Howard Reveals The Los Angeles Lakers Refused To Offer Him A New Contract
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Reveals The Los Angeles Lakers Refused To Offer Him A New Contract

By Orlando Silva
Adam Silver
NBA Media

NBA Owners May Start Selling Their Teams Due To Strong Franchise Valuations

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James' Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 332 Players Have Never Beaten The King
NBA

LeBron James' Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 332 Players Have Never Beaten The King

By Nick Mac
Larry Bird Said He Would Team Up With LeBron James If He Wanted To Have Fun, But If He Wants To Win He Would Select Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

Larry Bird Said He Would Team Up With LeBron James If He Wanted To Have Fun, But If He Wants To Win He Would Select Kobe Bryant

By Divij Kulkarni