Ime Udoka remains a recurrent topic around the NBA right now, although he's not as 'famous' as he was during the offseason. The controversial head coach made a big impression around the league before the Boston Celtics decided to suspend him for having an improper relationship with a female staffer.

After a couple of months, his name was brought up almost immediately after the Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash following a bad start to the season. It seemed like Udoka would make his return to the league pretty quickly, but Nets GM Sean Marks hit the brake and dismissed the notion that the Nets already had Udoka as their next head coach.

The team finally announced today that they will trust Jacque Vaughn, who took over right after Nash left, to continue working with the team. Vaughn has led the team to a 2-2 record in his first four games, but the atmosphere in the locker room appears to be better than before, according to reports.

Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Truth Bomb On Ime Udoka's Future In The NBA

This decision leaves Udoka in the same position he was in before: suspended. Many people wonder if he would ever coach in the league again, and according to Adrian Wojnarowski, that's a very likely possibility. The senior insider claims that if it doesn't happen this season, Ime will return to the sidelines next season.

"[Ime Udoka] will coach again in the NBA, he may coach as soon if not this season somewhere else next season. I think plenty of teams, just in preparation, have started to do their due diligence on the Udoka situation."

This is great news for Ime, who really thrived during his first season as a head coach. He took the Boston Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals, which they, unfortunately, lost against the Golden State Warriors. Still, he may be a sought-after coach if one or many vacancies open up during or after the season.

Udoka could face more obstacles when trying to get a new team though, as it happened with the Nets and the people who reportedly urged Joe Tsai to avoid bringing somebody with a recent history like Ime.

