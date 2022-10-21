Skip to main content

After Picking Anthony Davis As His MVP Favorite In The Offseason, Kendrick Perkins Backs Off From His Take After Lakers Lose To Warriors

After Picking Anthony Davis As His MVP Favorite In The Offseason, Kendrick Perkins Backs Off From His Take After Lakers Lose To Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing start to the season as they suffered a blowout loss against the reigning champions, Golden State Warriors. Despite their superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis putting up a combined 58 points, the Lakers never really challenged the Dubs.

This was pretty apparent in the second half when the Warriors ran away with the game. Scoring quick points in the third quarter, the Lakers had no answers for the free-scoring defending champions who ultimately won the game 123-109.

Kendrick Perkins Backs Off From His Take Of Anthony Davis Becoming The MVP

Prior to the start of the season, former champion Kendrick Perkins was pretty high on Lakers' big man Anthony Davis. Picking up Davis as his favorite to win the MVP trophy, Perkins was pretty confident that the former All-Star can be back at his best for the Purple and Gold.

Despite AD's promising 27-point performance against the Warriors, it seems like Perkins is not convinced that the big man will win the MVP. After the Lakers' opening day loss, to the Warriors, 'Big Perk' is officially reneging from his claims of AD becoming the MVP. 

In a recent episode of the First Take, Perkins explained why he is backing off from his take. 

"I'm reneging from that from that take and I'm gonna tell you why I'm not picking Anthony Davis... It's not that I don't have belief in Anthony Davis it's the roster that he has around them and we all know in order to win the MVP awards you gotta have your team has to have a winning record." 

"I believe Anthony Davis is going to remind people who they are, but let's face reality right now the Lakers are trash. The Lakers could possibly start the season off 0-6 with the schedule that they have. I'm not actually reneging on end many days. I think he's going to be fine. I'm reneging on him winning the MVP because of the pieces that he has around him."

Perkins certainly has an interesting point. While the Lakers have their big three in full fitness, the roster doesn't seem to be deep enough to support AD and Bron. Can the Lakers prove the critics wrong though?

YOU MAY LIKE

After Picking Anthony Davis As His MVP Favorite In The Offseason, Kendrick Perkins Backs Off From His Take After Lakers Lose To Warriors
NBA Media

After Picking Anthony Davis As His MVP Favorite In The Offseason, Kendrick Perkins Backs Off From His Take After Lakers Lose To Warriors

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Passing Paul Pierce For No. 10 On All-Time 3-Pointers List: "Lakers May Suck But LeBron Is Making History Every Game"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Passing Paul Pierce For No. 10 On All-Time 3-Pointers List: "Lakers May Suck But LeBron Is Making History Every Game"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Paolo Banchero Creates A Unique Record, Joins Elite List Of LeBron James And Grand Hill
NBA Media

Paolo Banchero Creates A Unique Record, Joins Elite List Of LeBron James And Grand Hill

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React To Graphic That Shows Top Selling NBA Gear In Each State: "Michael Jordan Will Forever Be The Most Influential Player Ever"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Graphic That Shows Top Selling NBA Gear In Each State: "Michael Jordan Will Forever Be The Most Influential Player Ever"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid
NBA Media

Bucks Fans Are Hyped After Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Team To Victory Over 76ers: "No-One Beating Milwaukee In A 7 Game Series."

By Lee Tran
Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Brooklyn Nets Is Lacking In Their Squad
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Brooklyn Nets Is Lacking In Their Squad

By Aditya Mohapatra
Michael Jordan Once Gave One Of The Most Inspiration Speech Of His Life ''Don't Be Afraid To Fail''
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Gave One Of The Most Inspirational Speeches Of His Life: ''Don't Be Afraid To Fail''

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Veteran NBA Referee Tony Brown Passes Away After Battling Cancer
NBA Media

Veteran NBA Referee Tony Brown Passes Away After Battling Cancer

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Brian Windhorst Suggests That Giannis Antetokounmpo May Not Sign Extension With The Bucks Next Year: “We Are Coming To A Point Of Evaluation For Giannis On The Bucks.”
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Suggests That Giannis Antetokounmpo May Not Sign Extension With The Bucks Next Year: “We Are Coming To A Point Of Evaluation For Giannis On The Bucks.”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
USATSI_9668682
NBA Media

Detroit Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy Is On Leave After The Team Started An Investigation Into An Allegation Of Workplace Misconduct Involving A Former Female Employee, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Lee Tran
nets centers
NBA Media

NBA Executive Reveals Brooklyn Nets Could Target Four Free Agent Big Men

By Lee Tran
Paul George Gives Massive Praise To Toronto Raptors After 3-Week Rico Hines Open Run: "I'd Be Disappointed If Y'all Ain't Come Out Hot To Start The Season"
NBA Media

Paul George Partners Up With A Mental Health Organization To Help People Get Up To $3 Million Worth Of Free Therapy

By Lee Tran
beverley lakers
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Had A Funny Response When Asked What He Enjoyed About Lakers-Clippers Battles: "Winning Most Of Them."

By Lee Tran
Scottie Barnes Says He’s Trying To Emulate Stephen Curry: “We All Want To Shoot Like Steph.”
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career

By Lee Tran
Matt Barnes Says Clippers Are The Biggest Threat To Warriors This Season: "If Any Team Can Beat The Warriors In The West Finals, It's Them."
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Says Clippers Are The Biggest Threat To Warriors This Season: "If Any Team Can Beat The Warriors In The West Finals, It's Them."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Referees Missed A Goaltending And A Foul On Ja Morant During Game vs. Knicks
NBA Media

NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Referees Missed A Goaltending And A Foul On Ja Morant During Game vs. Knicks

By Orlando Silva