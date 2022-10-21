After Picking Anthony Davis As His MVP Favorite In The Offseason, Kendrick Perkins Backs Off From His Take After Lakers Lose To Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing start to the season as they suffered a blowout loss against the reigning champions, Golden State Warriors. Despite their superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis putting up a combined 58 points, the Lakers never really challenged the Dubs.

This was pretty apparent in the second half when the Warriors ran away with the game. Scoring quick points in the third quarter, the Lakers had no answers for the free-scoring defending champions who ultimately won the game 123-109.

Kendrick Perkins Backs Off From His Take Of Anthony Davis Becoming The MVP

Prior to the start of the season, former champion Kendrick Perkins was pretty high on Lakers' big man Anthony Davis. Picking up Davis as his favorite to win the MVP trophy, Perkins was pretty confident that the former All-Star can be back at his best for the Purple and Gold.

Despite AD's promising 27-point performance against the Warriors, it seems like Perkins is not convinced that the big man will win the MVP. After the Lakers' opening day loss, to the Warriors, 'Big Perk' is officially reneging from his claims of AD becoming the MVP.

In a recent episode of the First Take, Perkins explained why he is backing off from his take.

"I'm reneging from that from that take and I'm gonna tell you why I'm not picking Anthony Davis... It's not that I don't have belief in Anthony Davis it's the roster that he has around them and we all know in order to win the MVP awards you gotta have your team has to have a winning record."

"I believe Anthony Davis is going to remind people who they are, but let's face reality right now the Lakers are trash. The Lakers could possibly start the season off 0-6 with the schedule that they have. I'm not actually reneging on end many days. I think he's going to be fine. I'm reneging on him winning the MVP because of the pieces that he has around him."

Perkins certainly has an interesting point. While the Lakers have their big three in full fitness, the roster doesn't seem to be deep enough to support AD and Bron. Can the Lakers prove the critics wrong though?