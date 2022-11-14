Allen Iverson Revealed How Tim Duncan Snitched On Their Teammate About A Peanut Butter Prank

Credit: Fadeaway World

The NBA is filled with celebrities and stars who are at the top of their game and have influence over millions of fans across the globe. These players are role models and fulfill various roles in society even outside their profession as basketball stars. But that doesn't mean they don't know how to have fun. A lot of the league is players in their 20s, meaning they enjoy a good time and messing around with their teammates as much as anyone else.

There are hilarious stories of pranks ranging from Trae Young's car getting filled up with popcorn to the prank that Tristan Thompson pulled on a young Collin Sexton. And even the biggest stars don't shy away, Shaquille O'Neal is perhaps the most notorious prankster in NBA history. Allen Iverson also shared a story about a prank that was played on him when he was with Team USA that hilariously ended up involving the normally reserved Tim Duncan.

Allen Iverson's Epic Reason Behind Calling Tim Duncan His Greatest Teammate Ever

Team USA in 2004 isn't remembered very fondly for numerous reasons, mainly that they failed to achieve their objective of winning. But they had some good times along the way. Speaking to Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on their All The Smoke podcast, Iverson revealed the peanut butter prank that was played on him and how Duncan came through for him after.

(starts at 1:14:07 minutes)

"Tim, was one of the greatest teammates I ever had. Me and Tim was the only ones to go. Something was going on overseas and me and Tim was the only ones that ended up going.

“We were in our dorm, and I was asleep. And I woke up and had peanut butter between my feet and all in my hands and a [expletive] tickling my face. I slapped my face — peanut butter everywhere. Tim snitched on who did it.”

Iverson never revealed who exactly it was that pranked him, but it sounds like a hilarious one. And while AI normally wouldn't approve of someone snitching, it seems he was happy to get the assist on Duncan in this case. The idea of Iverson and Duncan together on an NBA team is a tantalizing one, although they never came close to teaming up. Their stint with Team USA wasn't the most fruitful either, but both are remembered fondly by NBA fans for different reasons.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.