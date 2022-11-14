Skip to main content

Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind. 

Carter and Iverson battled one another in the Eastern Conference quite a few times, and both had great respect for one another. They were competitors, so it's not like things were always good between the two, Iverson once famously said Andre Iguodala was a better dunker than Carter. But for the most part, it's always been love between the two. 

Allen Iverson Once Revealed Vince Carter Was One Of The Best Dancers In The World

Carter had one of the longest NBA careers that any player has ever enjoyed, he was in the league for 22 years. The latter part of his career was spent as a role player, but Vince had some truly amazing moments as a star in the league. And by the time he retired, Iverson had already been out of the league for a while. Speaking to GQ after Carter's retirement in 2020, Iverson revealed a fact about Vince that many might not have known before. 

When you think of those off-the-court moments, does anything stick out?

"Yeah. That he can dance his a** off. [Laughs.]"

Really?

"Yes. I mean, he's like super incredible. I don’t know if too many people know it, but the guys and the females that know Vince—know him personally—know that he’s like a top-five dancer in the whole world."

What kind of moves are we talking about here?

"Dude. Any dance in any style, he can do it. Whatever the young kids can do, whatever the fad is, Vince can do it."

So we gotta get Vince on TikTok, then.

"Oh yeah, I’m telling you, man. This ain’t no bullsh*t. He’s incredible."

Carter is remembered for his incredible feats of athleticism and incredible dunks, so it's not a stretch to believe he was an elite dancer as well. Of course, it's not something that fans would be privy to, so it's nice to learn about his skills off the court. And perhaps we might see Vince Carter on Dancing With The Stars or something like that one of these days. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

By Divij Kulkarni
Patrick Beverley Hilariously Reveals His Defense Against Kevin Durant Was The Key For The Lakers' Win Against The Nets
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Hilariously Reveals His Defense Against Kevin Durant Was The Key For The Lakers' Win Against The Nets

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Dirk Nowitzki Instantly Revealed His Pick In The Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James Debate
NBA Media

Dirk Nowitzki Instantly Revealed His Pick In The Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James Debate

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Troll The 76ers For Having Their 'Sights' On Kevin Durant: "I Have My Sights Set On Rihanna."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Troll The 76ers For Having Their 'Sights' On Kevin Durant: "I Have My Sights Set On Rihanna."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant Explained The Moment When He Pissed Off Lakers Bench And Patrick Beverley
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Explained The Moment When He Pissed Off Lakers Bench And Patrick Beverley

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Marcus Jordan Revealed How His Father Michael Jordan Took Away A Gift He Received From Dennis Rodman
NBA Media

Marcus Jordan Revealed How His Father Michael Jordan Took Away A Gift He Received From Dennis Rodman

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Durant Says LeBron James Is A Top 2, Top 3 Greatest Player Of All Time
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Says LeBron James Is A Top 2, Top 3 Greatest Player Of All Time

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Draymond Green Calls Out The Warriors' Second Unit Because Of Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Draymond Green Calls Out The Warriors' Second Unit Because Of Jordan Poole

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Luka Doncic vs. Michael Jordan Playoffs Comparison: Luka Has Similar Stats To MJ In His First 3 Playoffs Years
NBA

Luka Doncic vs. Michael Jordan Playoffs Comparison: Luka Has Similar Stats To MJ In His First 3 Playoffs Years

By Kyle Daubs
De'Aaron Fox Sends A Strong Message To Kings Fans After Beating The Lakers
NBA Media

De'Aaron Fox Has Joined Klutch Sports After Parting Ways With His Agent

By Lee Tran
Dwyane Wade's Stats For Each Season: The Greatest Miami Heat Player Of All Time
NBA

Dwyane Wade's Stats For Each Season: The Greatest Miami Heat Player Of All Time

By Kyle Daubs
Active NBA Players Who Are Leading In Major Stat Categories: LeBron James Has The Most Points And Free Throws, Stephen Curry Has Made The Most 3-Pointers
NBA

Active NBA Players Who Are Leading In Major Stat Categories: LeBron James Has The Most Points And Free Throws, Stephen Curry Has Made The Most 3-Pointers

By Kyle Daubs
Boston Celtics All-Time Leaders In Major Stat Categories
NBA

Boston Celtics All-Time Leaders In Major Stat Categories

By Kyle Daubs
Michael Jordan vs. Scottie Pippen NBA Finals Stats Comparison
NBA

Michael Jordan vs. Scottie Pippen NBA Finals Stats Comparison

By Nick Mac
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And LeBron James Are The Only Players Who Are In The Top 10 In 3 Major Stat Categories
NBA Media

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And LeBron James Are The Only Players Who Are In The Top 10 In 3 Major Stat Categories

By Divij Kulkarni