Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.

Carter and Iverson battled one another in the Eastern Conference quite a few times, and both had great respect for one another. They were competitors, so it's not like things were always good between the two, Iverson once famously said Andre Iguodala was a better dunker than Carter. But for the most part, it's always been love between the two.

Allen Iverson Once Revealed Vince Carter Was One Of The Best Dancers In The World

Carter had one of the longest NBA careers that any player has ever enjoyed, he was in the league for 22 years. The latter part of his career was spent as a role player, but Vince had some truly amazing moments as a star in the league. And by the time he retired, Iverson had already been out of the league for a while. Speaking to GQ after Carter's retirement in 2020, Iverson revealed a fact about Vince that many might not have known before.

When you think of those off-the-court moments, does anything stick out?

"Yeah. That he can dance his a** off. [Laughs.]"

Really?

"Yes. I mean, he's like super incredible. I don’t know if too many people know it, but the guys and the females that know Vince—know him personally—know that he’s like a top-five dancer in the whole world."

What kind of moves are we talking about here?

"Dude. Any dance in any style, he can do it. Whatever the young kids can do, whatever the fad is, Vince can do it."

So we gotta get Vince on TikTok, then.

"Oh yeah, I’m telling you, man. This ain’t no bullsh*t. He’s incredible."

Carter is remembered for his incredible feats of athleticism and incredible dunks, so it's not a stretch to believe he was an elite dancer as well. Of course, it's not something that fans would be privy to, so it's nice to learn about his skills off the court. And perhaps we might see Vince Carter on Dancing With The Stars or something like that one of these days.

