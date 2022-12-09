Skip to main content

Allen Iverson Says Draymond Green Is The Perfect Teammate

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has dominated the league over the last decade or so. During this time, the Dubs have won four NBA Championships and have been to six NBA Finals. Most fans credit the dynamic duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for the success of the team.

But the third musketeer, Draymond Green, played a crucial role in the success of the Golden State Warriors dynasty as well. Green is usually not given enough credit for his role because his contributions do not show in the box score. However, as Warriors GM Bob Myers explained, Green is very important for the success of the team.

Allen Iverson Praises Draymond Green

While it may not look like it, Draymond Green is certainly a great teammate. Former NBA superstar Allen Iverson recently talked about how Green is the perfect teammate and how he has always wanted someone like him on his team.

(Starts at 25:45)

"Draymond is the teammate that I dream about. He's that teammate. He's the nuts and bolts guy. He's going to do it all, you know what I mean? Not a selfish bone in his body. I love Draymond. I would love to have had an opportunity to play with him."

As Iverson mentioned, Green is someone who is unselfish and thinks of his teammates before himself. But his methods can sometimes be seen as cruel. In some ways, he is similar to Kobe Bryant. The Mamba was also hard on his teammates, but the only reason he did that was to get the best out of them.

Similar to Bryant, Green also succeeded in winning multiple NBA Championships with this style of leadership. Although Green's true prime may be over now, he is still an important member of the Warriors. But imagine if he got a chance to play with Allen Iverson? Would that have helped Iverson in winning an NBA Championship? That's something we will never know about.

