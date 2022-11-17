Amar'e Stoudemire Opens Up About The Red Wine Bath Recovery: "This Female Friend, She Gave Me A Gift"

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Amar'e Stoudemire entered the NBA as the ninth overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He was drafted by the Phoenix Suns, and it didn't take him long to become a star in the league. Unfortunately, like many other players, his career was ruined due to injuries.

While he played in the NBA till 2016, he could have elongated his career if it wasn't for injuries. Speaking of that, recovering from injuries can be a tough thing for any player. For example, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson shared that he was in a dark place when he was recovering from his injury.

But today our focus is not on recovering from injuries. Instead, we will be talking about how Amar'e Stoudemire used to recover from the fatigue caused by playing in the NBA.

Amar'e Stoudemire Had A Unique Way To Recover His Body

Back in 2014, Stoudemire shared a picture of himself taking a bath in a bathtub full of red wine. Yes, you heard it right. Stoudemire had a unique way to get rid of the fatigue caused by playing in the NBA.

In 2020, the 6x NBA All-Star made an appearance on 'All The Smoke' podcast. Among other things, he finally revealed the reason behind his unique red wine bath recovery technique. He shared that a female friend of his introduced him to this distinctive recovery practice.

(Starts at 48:02)

"This female friend she gave me a gift. Go to this ancient bath place. It's very romantic. You have the hot tub. You got the salt bath. You got the cold plunge. And the gift for me was to take this wine bath. I get into this bath, it's like half wine, half water. And it's like ninety eight degrees, one hundred degrees in the bath. They bring you ice water. And also they bring you a glass of wine to just relax. So I was doing it man, I took a little selfie shot, and it went viral."

While it may sound relaxing, it is not cheap by any means. Stoudemire revealed that a typical red wine bath costs a lot of money. After all, the idea of taking a bath in red wine sounds luxurious and luxurious experiences are never cheap.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.