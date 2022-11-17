Skip to main content

Amar'e Stoudemire Opens Up About The Red Wine Bath Recovery: "This Female Friend, She Gave Me A Gift"

Amar'e Stoudemire Opens Up About The Red Wine Bath Recovery: "This Female Friend, She Gave Me A Gift"

Amar'e Stoudemire entered the NBA as the ninth overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He was drafted by the Phoenix Suns, and it didn't take him long to become a star in the league. Unfortunately, like many other players, his career was ruined due to injuries.

While he played in the NBA till 2016, he could have elongated his career if it wasn't for injuries. Speaking of that, recovering from injuries can be a tough thing for any player. For example, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson shared that he was in a dark place when he was recovering from his injury.

But today our focus is not on recovering from injuries. Instead, we will be talking about how Amar'e Stoudemire used to recover from the fatigue caused by playing in the NBA.

Amar'e Stoudemire Had A Unique Way To Recover His Body

Back in 2014, Stoudemire shared a picture of himself taking a bath in a bathtub full of red wine. Yes, you heard it right. Stoudemire had a unique way to get rid of the fatigue caused by playing in the NBA.

In 2020, the 6x NBA All-Star made an appearance on 'All The Smoke' podcast. Among other things, he finally revealed the reason behind his unique red wine bath recovery technique. He shared that a female friend of his introduced him to this distinctive recovery practice.

(Starts at 48:02)

"This female friend she gave me a gift. Go to this ancient bath place. It's very romantic. You have the hot tub. You got the salt bath. You got the cold plunge. And the gift for me was to take this wine bath. I get into this bath, it's like half wine, half water. And it's like ninety eight degrees, one hundred degrees in the bath. They bring you ice water. And also they bring you a glass of wine to just relax. So I was doing it man, I took a little selfie shot, and it went viral."

While it may sound relaxing, it is not cheap by any means. Stoudemire revealed that a typical red wine bath costs a lot of money. After all, the idea of taking a bath in red wine sounds luxurious and luxurious experiences are never cheap.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Amar'e Stoudemire Opens Up About The Red Wine Bath Recovery: "This Female Friend, She Gave Me A Gift"
NBA Media

Amar'e Stoudemire Opens Up About The Red Wine Bath Recovery: "This Female Friend, She Gave Me A Gift"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kenyon Martin On When He Punched Karl Malone To Take Revenge For Isiah Thomas: "Aww, This M**********r Soft Right Here."
NBA Media

Kenyon Martin On When He Punched Karl Malone To Take Revenge For Isiah Thomas: "Aww, This M**********r Soft Right Here."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Klay Thompson Has More Shots Attempted Than Total Points This Season
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Has More Shots Attempted Than Total Points This Season

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fan Shows Kevin Durant The 2007 Cavaliers Roster Roster That LeBron James Took To The Finals
NBA Media

NBA Fan Shows Kevin Durant The 2007 Cavaliers Roster Roster That LeBron James Took To The Finals

By Aaron Abhishek
Golden State Warriors Cheerleaders Were All Over San Francisco 49ers Star Jimmy Garoppolo During Warriors Game
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Cheerleaders Were All Over San Francisco 49ers Star Jimmy Garoppolo During Warriors Game

By Orlando Silva
Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Into Frenzy With Sexy Dress: "My God, You Are Beautiful"
NBA Media

Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Into Frenzy With Sexy Dress: "My God, You Are Beautiful"

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Fires Back At People Who Say He's Not A Leader For Not Calling Out Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Fires Back At People Who Say He's Not A Leader For Not Calling Out Kyrie Irving

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Explains Why He Requested A Trade From Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Explains Why He Requested A Trade From Brooklyn Nets

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On His Legacy In The NBA: "All That Extra Stuff Is Bulls**t To Me."

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Rips Ben Simmons After Scoring 11 Points Against Kings: "He Once Averaged 16 Points A Game. Now We're Getting Happy Because He Scored 11?"

By Nico Martinez
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Are Being Sued For Endorsing Crypto Exchange FTX
NBA Media

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Are Being Sued For Endorsing Crypto Exchange FTX

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kendrick Perkins On Ja Morant: "He's Everything You Want In A Franchise Guy"
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins On Ja Morant: "He's Everything You Want In A Franchise Guy"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Nets Forward Markieff Morris Shoots Down Ben Simmons Report As 'False Story'
NBA Media

Nets Forward Markieff Morris Shoots Down Ben Simmons Report As 'False Story'

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Clown The Los Angeles Clippers For Trading Shai-Gilgeous Alexander: "One Of The Worst Trades In Recent History"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Clown The Los Angeles Clippers For Trading Shai-Gilgeous Alexander: "One Of The Worst Trades In Recent History"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics Moving Forward With Joe Mazzulla As Head Coach
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics Moving Forward With Joe Mazzulla As Head Coach

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Los Angeles Lakers Held 'Rejuvenating' Team Meeting Before Upset Win Over Nets
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Held 'Rejuvenating' Team Meeting Before Upset Win Over Nets

By Ishaan Bhattacharya