Andre Iguodala Jokingly Made A Controversial Comment About His Teammate Donte DiVincenzo: "You’re One Of The White Guys That Actually Belong At A High Level.”

The Golden State Warriors are getting ready to defend their title from last season, and they have made some decent acquisitions this offseason. Having lost the likes of Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II, the team needed some quality replacements, and Donte DiVincenzo is one of them.

DiVincenzo won a title with the Bucks in 2021 and has proven to be a solid player in the league. He was traded to the Kings last season, and the Warriors snapped him up quite early in the free agency period on a 2-year, $9.3 million deal.

He is very happy to join the Warriors as well, as he explained he wanted to get back to a winning culture. A big part of setting that culture in Golden State has been Andre Iguodala, who wasn't sure if he wanted to come back for another season. In the end, he was persuaded into coming back, but he revealed recently just how close he was to walking away from the game. While Iggy is big for that locker room with his leadership, he also tends to make a lot of controversial statements, and he made one about DiVincenzo as well.

via The Athletic:

“He’s really good. I have this funny thing with White players,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Yo, it ain’t too many of y’all that are really good.’ But he’s good. I’m like, ‘You’re one of the White guys that actually belong at a high level.’ It’s White guys that belong, but he’s really good.”

There is truth to it, sure, considering how the NBA is dominated by Black players, but it is a controversial thing to say that many of the White players aren't good. It is just who Iguodala is, though, and his teammates love him to death despite the things he says at times.

While DiVincenzo is expected to play a fairly big role off the bench for the Warriors, Iguodala isn't going to get a lot of minutes. He even mentioned how he told the youngsters on the team that if he gets on the court, then it is because they aren't doing a good job and that they shouldn't let it get to that point. There are probably going to be a couple of moments where he has to step onto the court, but we expect Iggy to chill on the sidelines for the most part.