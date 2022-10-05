Skip to main content

Andre Iguodala Jokingly Made A Controversial Comment About His Teammate Donte DiVincenzo: "You’re One Of The White Guys That Actually Belong At A High Level.”

Andre Iguodala Jokingly Made A Controversial Comment About His Teammate Donte DiVincenzo: "You’re One Of The White Guys That Actually Belong At A High Level.”

The Golden State Warriors are getting ready to defend their title from last season, and they have made some decent acquisitions this offseason. Having lost the likes of Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II, the team needed some quality replacements, and Donte DiVincenzo is one of them.

DiVincenzo won a title with the Bucks in 2021 and has proven to be a solid player in the league. He was traded to the Kings last season, and the Warriors snapped him up quite early in the free agency period on a 2-year, $9.3 million deal. 

Andre Iguodala Jokingly Made A Controversial Comment About Donte DiVincenzo

He is very happy to join the Warriors as well, as he explained he wanted to get back to a winning culture. A big part of setting that culture in Golden State has been Andre Iguodala, who wasn't sure if he wanted to come back for another season. In the end, he was persuaded into coming back, but he revealed recently just how close he was to walking away from the game. While Iggy is big for that locker room with his leadership, he also tends to make a lot of controversial statements, and he made one about DiVincenzo as well.

via The Athletic:

“He’s really good. I have this funny thing with White players,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Yo, it ain’t too many of y’all that are really good.’ But he’s good. I’m like, ‘You’re one of the White guys that actually belong at a high level.’ It’s White guys that belong, but he’s really good.”

There is truth to it, sure, considering how the NBA is dominated by Black players, but it is a controversial thing to say that many of the White players aren't good. It is just who Iguodala is, though, and his teammates love him to death despite the things he says at times.

While DiVincenzo is expected to play a fairly big role off the bench for the Warriors, Iguodala isn't going to get a lot of minutes. He even mentioned how he told the youngsters on the team that if he gets on the court, then it is because they aren't doing a good job and that they shouldn't let it get to that point. There are probably going to be a couple of moments where he has to step onto the court, but we expect Iggy to chill on the sidelines for the most part.

YOU MAY LIKE

Only 4 Shooting Guards Who Have Won The MVP Award: Michael Jordan Is The Only One Who Won More Than One
NBA

Only 4 Shooting Guards Who Have Won The MVP Award: Michael Jordan Is The Only One Who Won More Than One

By Eddie Bitar
Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached
NBA Media

Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade Jordan Poole If They Signed Him To A 'Decent Contract'
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Wasn’t Hurt By Draymond Green’s Punch And Was Able To Finish Practice After The Incident

By Orlando Silva
Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension
NBA Media

Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Airballed A Free Throw
NBA Media

NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Airballed A Free Throw

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Insider Says He Saw Jordan Poole After The Altercation With Draymond Green, Confirms He Was In Good Spirits And Even Laughing During The Shooting Scrimmage
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says He Saw Jordan Poole After The Altercation With Draymond Green, Confirms He Was In Good Spirits And Even Laughing During The Shooting Scrimmage

By Aaron Abhishek
Nia Long Laughs After Reporter Asks Her If She And Ime Udoka Are Working Things Out: "Is There Any Chance For Forgiveness, Nia?"
NBA Media

Nia Long Laughs After Reporter Asks Her If She And Ime Udoka Are Working Things Out: "Is There Any Chance For Forgiveness, Nia?"

By Orlando Silva
Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson: The Epic One-On-One Matchup That Never Happened In 1990
NBA Media

Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson: The Epic One-On-One Matchup That Never Happened In 1990

By Titan Frey
Bill Simmons And Zach Lowe Speculate About Draymond Green's Future With The Golden State Warriors: "I Am Draymond Green, I Won 4 Rings For You, Where Is My Contract?"
NBA Media

Bill Simmons And Zach Lowe Speculate About Draymond Green's Future With The Golden State Warriors: "I Am Draymond Green, I Won 4 Rings For You, Where Is My Contract?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Wants To Own An NBA Team In Las Vegas And He Sent A Clear Message To Commissioner Adam Silver
NBA Media

LeBron James Wants To Own An NBA Team In Las Vegas And He Sent A Clear Message To Commissioner Adam Silver

By Aaron Abhishek
Brian Windhorst Says Bryce Is More Talented Than Bronny James, But Bronny Wants It More Than His Brother
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Says Bryce Is More Talented Than Bronny James, But Bronny Wants It More Than His Brother

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Richard Jefferson Protects Jordan Poole, Gives Some Insights About Draymond Green: "I Was on The Team When Dray Got Drafted. Trust Me Everyone Gets A Little Different When The Bag Coming."
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Protects Jordan Poole, Gives Some Insights About Draymond Green: "I Was on The Team When Dray Got Drafted. Trust Me Everyone Gets A Little Different When The Bag Coming."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lamar Odom Blames Drugs As The Reason He Never Got Kids With Khloe Kardashian: "I Was Getting High Like My Sperm Way Off Track But I Was Definitely In There”
NBA Media

Lamar Odom Blames Drugs As The Reason He Never Got Kids With Khloe Kardashian: "I Was Getting High Like My Sperm Way Off Track But I Was Definitely In There”

By Orlando Silva
Jamie Foxx Shared A Hilarious Story Of Kobe Bryant Clapping Back At Him After One Year Of Trash Talking Before The 2010 NBA Finals: "Do You Have Some Water? Good, Because You're Going To Choke On My Fifth Ring."
NBA Media

Jamie Foxx Shared A Hilarious Story Of Kobe Bryant Clapping Back At Him After One Year Of Trash Talking Before The 2010 NBA Finals: "Do You Have Some Water? Good, Because You're Going To Choke On My Fifth Ring."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya