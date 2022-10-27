Andrew Wiggins Reveals He Wants To Be A Golden State Warriors Legend Like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, And Andre Iguodala

Skip to main content

Andrew Wiggins saved his career after being traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Golden State Warriors. On the Wolves, Wiggins struggled with the pressures of being the No. 1 overall pick that was supposed to lead the team in the future. While he had some strong seasons, he never could show winning potential in him until he joined the Warriors and became an extremely high-level role-player.

With Wiggins signing a contract extension with Golden State this offseason, he has revealed what his goal with the team is to Mark Medina of NBA.com. He bluntly revealed that he wants to reach the table of Warriors legends like Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Stephen Curry.

"Andre [Iguodala], Draymond [Green], Klay, Steph [Curry] — those are Warriors legends and Bay legends. Hopefully by the time I’m done, people will look at me like that. I just have to keep putting in the work and accomplish what they have accomplished. That is a lot of motivation. They have accomplished so much while they’ve been here with all of their titles and dominating the league. I’m trying to follow what they did." (h/t NBA.com)

Wiggins is already a one-time champion in Golden State and is determined to add more banners to the Chase Center roof while adding some more championship rings for his personal collection.

What Wiggins Needs To Do To Be Remembered As A Warriors Legend

Wiggins was arguably the Warriors' second-best player through the Playoffs for the work he put in on both sides of the ball. Fans will always appreciate the grit that Wiggins showed to take a smaller role after years of being the man in Minnesota. 

One championship doesn't make you a legend, just ask Harrison Barnes. If Wiggins can enjoy the rest of his athletic prime on the Warriors as a consistently dependable player around Stephen Curry and whatever core Golden State has after Curry. 

The most important thing would be to add more championships to the team. We know that Wiggins once had the potential to be a superstar, so maybe he taps into that instinct whenever games are getting hairy to ensure he can be the one to pull them out of holes, too.  

