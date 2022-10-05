Anonymous NBA Executive Thinks The Brooklyn Nets Could Trade For Kyle Kuzma: "The Clock On This Team Is Running Short, And They Need To Win Now."

The Brooklyn Nets are a franchise that could win the championship at a canter or implode and have another embarrassing playoff exit. The team is a total wildcard this season after all the drama they went through in the offseason. Kevin Durant is back and ready to play, but that won't change the fallout from his trade request, despite his explanations. Kyrie Irving is always hard to predict, and no one knows what version of Ben Simmons will turn up for the Nets once the season tips off.

However, they have all the tools for a deep run, even their roster has some excellent pieces. Nic Claxton is expected to take the next step as the main big man, while shooters like Joe Harris and Seth Curry can go off on any given night. They also have the veteran savvy of Markieff Morris and Patty Mills on the team, making the constructed roster ripe for success.

However, more excellent role players can never be a bad idea, and a Western Conference executive believes the Nets could make a move for Kyle Kuzma, as reported by Heavy.com.

"Brooklyn, I don’t think they’re done. They like their young guys but let’s face it, the clock on this team is running short, and they need to win now. Cam Thomas or Day’Ron Sharpe, someone like that would be a draw for the Wizards.”

Kuzma already has championship experience, he was part of the Lakers team that went all the way in 2020. And he's played with big stars and big egos before too, having been teammates with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. If the Nets were to swing a trade for him, it could make things even better for them.

NBA Executive Also Mentioned Dallas And Chicago As Teams That Could Potentially Go For Kuzma

Kuzma averaged over 17 points and 8 rebounds per game for the Wizards last season, he is an attractive proposition for a lot of teams. And the same executive gave the names of some more teams that could go for him.

“They need to cut out some salary but obviously they want to do that while also adding someone young to the mix. The Bulls are, again, in the market for depth at the position so there is a possibility, though they do not want to mess with the luxury tax either. But that could be a Coby White destination. Dallas is just trying to get better players across the board. They can give up an unprotected pick for him and match up the salaries. Kyle’s still fairly young (27), and that has appeal for a team like Dallas."

NBA championships are won on the backs of superstars, but the contributions of solid role players are incredibly important as well. Kuzma is in his prime and a proven quantity at this point. If the Wizards don't have a good season moving forward, there is every chance he could be traded to one of these teams by the deadline.