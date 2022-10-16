Skip to main content

Anonymous NBA Scout Warned LeBron James And The Lakers About Lack Of Chemistry: "Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, And Dennis Schröder Together Is Oil And Vinegar And Oil.”

Anonymous NBA Scout Warned LeBron James And The Lakers About Lack Of Chemistry: "Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, And Dennis Schröder Together Is Oil And Vinegar And Oil.”

The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James were reportedly warned by an anonymous NBA scout about the lack of chemistry ahead of the start of the new season.

The unit made some changes to the roster this season, and in recent developments added sharpshooter Matt Ryan to fill the 15th spot on the roster. But per reports, it was revealed that an Eastern Conference scout had earlier warned the franchise and its superstar about some of the additions.

Per a Fox Sports report, the scout had brought up Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, and Dennis Schroder comparing the chemistry to oil and vinegar.

“Russell Westbrook, [Patrick Beverley] and Dennis Schröder together is oil and vinegar and oil,” said the scout. “Poor Darvin [Ham, the team’s coach]. He’s got to walk in, cater to LeBron, pump up [Anthony Davis], and get him to play when he doesn’t feel good, all on a team that isn’t very deep.”

The Lakers swapped a major bunch of the veterans from last season and added a bunch of new faces. While the likes of Schroder and Beverley have seen some mileage in the league, how they fit alongside the Lakers' famed trio remains to be seen.

The Lakers Went 1-6 In Their Preseason

While the comments by the scout and the preseason results make it easier to put two and two together, it might still be early to base how it all unfolds for the Lakers in what will be a challenging regular season. 

Barring the win against the Golden State Warriors, they lost the remaining five practice games. Ahead of the dawn of the new season, James was clear about what the team needed to do and stressed the importance of learning every day and evolving as a more competitive unit.

According to a Silver Screen And Roll report, the 37-year-old spoke to Spectrum SportsNet after their loss against the Sacramento Kings in the final preseason game and said the team had no time to waste.

“I like the way our team is constructed, but we have to continue to work because a lot of the Western Conference teams, a lot of the NBA teams right now, have been together for a couple years, a few years. And we haven't. So we can't have an opportunity to not get better on a day-to-day basis. We have to always understand how important each day is.

While the Lakers may have a comparatively better roster than last season, the new look comes with its own set of curveballs. They have 82 games to figure out how they can put their hat in the title contention ring and it all starts when they lock horns with the Golden State Warriors on Opening Night (October 18) at the Chase Center.

YOU MAY LIKE

Anonymous NBA Scout Warned LeBron James And The Lakers About Lack Of Chemistry: "Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, And Dennis Schröder Together Is Oil And Vinegar And Oil.”
NBA Media

Anonymous NBA Scout Warned LeBron James And The Lakers About Lack Of Chemistry: "Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, And Dennis Schröder Together Is Oil And Vinegar And Oil.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Ben Simmons Boldly Claims He Could Rejoin The Philadelphia 76ers In The Future: "I Can't Predict The Future... Who Knows If, In 4 Or 5 Years, I End Up Going Back?"
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Boldly Claims He Could Rejoin The Philadelphia 76ers In The Future: "I Can't Predict The Future... Who Knows If, In 4 Or 5 Years, I End Up Going Back?"

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Debate Whether Jordan Poole Deserved His Big Contract Based On The 9 Players Who Recently Signed Smaller Extensions: "He's Not Better Than DeMar DeRozan And Jaylen Brown."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Whether Jordan Poole Deserved His Big Contract Based On The 9 Players Who Recently Signed Smaller Extensions: "He's Not Better Than DeMar DeRozan And Jaylen Brown."

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James Talks On How Powerful The 2008 Redeem Team Was: "Seriously, If You Got D-Wade Coming Off Your Bench, You Got The Greatest International Team Ever."
NBA Media

LeBron James Talks On How Powerful The 2008 Redeem Team Was: "Seriously, If You Got D-Wade Coming Off Your Bench, You Got The Greatest International Team Ever."

By Aaron Abhishek
Tobias Harris Says James Harden Has Become The Leader Of The Sixers: “He Wants The Group To Be At Its Best.”
NBA Media

Tobias Harris Says James Harden Has Become The Leader Of The Sixers: “He Wants The Group To Be At Its Best.”

By Aaron Abhishek
5 Observations From The Los Angeles Lakers 2022-23 Preseason
NBA Media

5 Observations From The Los Angeles Lakers 2022-23 Preseason

By Aaron Abhishek
Video: Draymond Green Dapped Up Jordan Poole After His Tough Bucket Against The Nuggets
NBA Media

Video: Draymond Green Dapped Up Jordan Poole After His Tough Bucket Against The Nuggets

By Divij Kulkarni
Robert Horry Calls Out The Warriors For Not Suspending Draymond Green: "What if That's Steph That he Punches? When It Comes To Situations Like This, Nobody Should Matter More Than Another Person."
NBA Media

Robert Horry Calls Out The Warriors For Not Suspending Draymond Green: "What if That's Steph That he Punches? When It Comes To Situations Like This, Nobody Should Matter More Than Another Person."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving Says It's His Responsibility To Protect Ben Simmons From Criticism: "When He Asks For Help, Just Be There For Him."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Says It's His Responsibility To Protect Ben Simmons From Criticism: "When He Asks For Help, Just Be There For Him."

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Shared His Son Bronny's Highlights From An Explosive 30-Point Performance: "He's Really Him"
NBA Media

LeBron James Shared His Son Bronny's Highlights From An Explosive 30-Point Performance: "He's Really Him"

By Divij Kulkarni
Iman Shumpert Sounds Off On Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calling Kyrie Irving A Buffoon: "So? Kareem Probably Done Called Me Some Crazy Sh*t Before. F**k, What? We Didn't Even Get To Play Against Kareem."
NBA Media

Iman Shumpert Sounds Off On Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calling Kyrie Irving A Buffoon: "So? Kareem Probably Done Called Me Some Crazy Sh*t Before. F**k, What? We Didn't Even Get To Play Against Kareem."

By Divij Kulkarni
George Clooney Was Once Stunned Due To Shaquille O'Neal's Incredible Size: "Who The Heck Is Here, That’s A Giant?"
NBA Media

George Clooney Was Once Stunned Due To Shaquille O'Neal's Incredible Size: "Who The Heck Is Here, That’s A Giant?"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Matt Barnes Compared Kobe Bryant's Work-Ethic And Dedication To Win To Michael Jordan: "I Never Got The Chance To Play MJ, So To Me, Kobe Was Him."
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Compared Kobe Bryant's Work-Ethic And Dedication To Win To Michael Jordan: "I Never Got The Chance To Play MJ, So To Me, Kobe Was Him."

By Divij Kulkarni
Juan Toscano-Anderson Admits He Wants A Lakers Win More Than His Ring On Opening Night Against The Warriors
NBA Media

Juan Toscano-Anderson Admits He Wants A Lakers Win More Than His Ring On Opening Night Against The Warriors

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Show Support For Nate Robinson Following News Of His Battle With Kidney Failure: "Prayers Up For A Great Man."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Show Support For Nate Robinson Following News Of His Battle With Kidney Failure: "Prayers Up For A Great Man."

By Aaron Abhishek
Mitchell Robinson Had A Hilarious Response After Reporter Claimed That Former Teammate Alec Burks Wasn't A True Point Guard: "That's Rude"
NBA Media

Mitchell Robinson Had A Hilarious Response After Reporter Claimed That Former Teammate Alec Burks Wasn't A True Point Guard: "That's Rude"

By Aditya Mohapatra