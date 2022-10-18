Skip to main content

Anthony Davis Gets Real On Charles Barkley Calling Him "Street Clothes": "People Say Stuff For Ratings... My Job Is To Hoop."

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
anthony davis charles barkley

Anthony Davis is a fantastic big man when he's healthy. He is a versatile offensive big man, capable of dominating in the post but also scoring on the perimeter. Defensively, he is an elite rim protector that can also guard multiple positions. There's no questioning Anthony Davis' talent.

One of the more valid question marks about Anthony Davis however, is his durability. Over the course of his career, Anthony Davis has frequently dealt with injuries that have kept him out of games. In fact, Charles Barkley once gave Anthony Davis the nickname "Street Clothes" which is obviously pointing out the fact that Anthony Davis is often on the bench wearing regular clothing.

"Lakers can’t win this series without ‘Street Clothes’. I call him Anthony 'Street Clothes' Davis because he's always in street clothes,” Barkley jokingly said on NBA on TNT.

Anthony Davis responded to Charles Barkley calling him "Street Clothes", implying that Charles Barkley was saying that "for ratings", and that he has to "bring in viewers". Davis also stated that he doesn't care about Charles Barkley's opinion. Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times relayed the news.

When Barkley’s comments were relayed to Davis, his jaw tightened and his smile disappeared. Barkley’s criticism clearly stung Davis.

“I don’t care what he says,” Davis said. “People say stuff for ratings. Like, they got to push their show, push their blog, push their podcast, whatever it is. So, people got to say something to bring in viewers. It is what it is. I go out there and play basketball and let them do their job. My job is to hoop. Their job is to talk about me.”

There is no doubt that analysts can at times give out opinions designed to cause controversy and get fan engagement. It is clear that Anthony Davis wasn't happy with Charles Barkley's comments, and perhaps we'll see him prove Barkley wrong this year.

Anthony Davis Wants To Play All 82 Games

This season, Anthony Davis will have the opportunity to show people like Charles Barkley they are wrong about his durability by being available for all of the Los Angeles Lakers games. In fact, Davis claimed that his goal is to play as many games as he can out of the 82 regular season games for the Lakers.

"Honestly, just the past couple of seasons I've had, for me, it's not been good years. My personal goal is, one, to play as much as I can out of the 82 [games], and two, to get back to the level of basketball I know I'm capable of playing, which is being elite and dominant... If I do that, the rest takes care of itself. Whatever happens, happens. I'd rather have a championship. My personal goal is to be on the floor for every game and get back to being the dominant basketball player I know I am capable of being. 

Hopefully, we see Anthony Davis get back to being the dominant big man that he can be. He definitely has the talent of a superstar, and the only thing keeping him from currently being a top-10 player is his health.

The Los Angeles Lakers will need Anthony Davis to be consistently available if they are to get back to the playoffs this season. Perhaps we'll see Anthony Davis finally have a healthy season, and he is clearly ready to show out for the team.

YOU MAY LIKE

anthony davis charles barkley
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Gets Real On Charles Barkley Calling Him "Street Clothes": "People Say Stuff For Ratings... My Job Is To Hoop."

By Lee Tran
The 10 Biggest Fights In NBA History
NBA

The 10 Biggest Fights In NBA History

By Nick Mac
Young Giannis Antetokounmpo Was Pissed Off At Carmelo Anthony Who Constantly Bullied His Teammates And Decided To Defend And Stop Him
NBA Media

Young Giannis Antetokounmpo Was Pissed Off At Carmelo Anthony Who Constantly Bullied His Teammates And Decided To Defend And Stop Him

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Called Out Jordan Poole For Asking To Buy A PS5 On Social Media After Signing Mega $140 Million Extension: "He's Just Tryna Get It For The Low From A Fan."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Called Out Jordan Poole For Asking To Buy A PS5 On Social Media After Signing Mega $140 Million Extension: "He's Just Tryna Get It For The Low From A Fan."

By Divij Kulkarni
All-Time 4-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 5-Ring Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
NBA

All-Time 4-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 5-Ring Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

By Kyle Daubs
Kevin Durant Is Excited About Guarding Zion Williamson This Season: "It’s Going To Be Exciting Times When Guys Get Healthy, Especially The Marquee Guys In This League."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Is Excited About Guarding Zion Williamson This Season: "It’s Going To Be Exciting Times When Guys Get Healthy, Especially The Marquee Guys In This League."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook Will Reportedly Come Off The Bench After 1,004 Consecutive Games As A Starter
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Will Reportedly Come Off The Bench After 1,004 Consecutive Games As A Starter

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
James Bouknight Who Was Recently Arrested Once Got Some Important Advice From Michael Jordan Which He Took Personally
NBA Media

James Bouknight Who Was Recently Arrested Once Got Some Important Advice From Michael Jordan Which He Took Personally

By Divij Kulkarni
Malika Andrews Got Destroyed By Warriors Fans Because She Doesn't Believe Stephen Curry And Golden State Will Win The 2023 Championship: "She's Always On The Wrong Side."
NBA Media

Malika Andrews Got Destroyed By Warriors Fans Because She Doesn't Believe Stephen Curry And Golden State Will Win The 2023 Championship: "She's Always On The Wrong Side."

By Divij Kulkarni
Police Reveals The State They Found Hornets Star James Bouknight Just Before NBA 2022-23 Season
NBA Media

Police Reveals The State They Found Hornets Star James Bouknight Just Before NBA 2022-23 Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Bill Russell Shot Down Dennis Rodman When He Was Compared With Him And Wilt Chamberlain: "Well, He's Certainly An Entertainer... To Compare Him With Wilt And Me Is, Well, In Error."
NBA Media

Bill Russell Shot Down Dennis Rodman When He Was Compared With Him And Wilt Chamberlain: "Well, He's Certainly An Entertainer... To Compare Him With Wilt And Me Is, Well, In Error."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fan Claims Stephen Curry Ruined The Careers Of LeBron James, James Harden, And Damian Lillard
NBA Media

NBA Fan Claims Stephen Curry Ruined The Careers Of LeBron James, James Harden, And Damian Lillard

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Argue About Which Point Guard They Would Want In Their Prime: "Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Or John Wall?"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Argue About Which Point Guard They Would Want In Their Prime: "Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Or John Wall?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
A Fan Tries To Shot The Basketball On A Ship While Being Around Large Waves: "How Many Basketballs Have They Lost In That Ocean Bro"
NBA Media

A Fan Tries To Shot The Basketball On A Ship While Being Around Large Waves: "How Many Basketballs Have They Lost In That Ocean Bro"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Joel Embiid Takes A Shot At Former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo: "We Had A Crazy GM Tweeting About His Players, Going Crazy On Twitter, Which Was Insane."
NBA Media

Joel Embiid Takes A Shot At Former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo: "We Had A Crazy GM Tweeting About His Players, Going Crazy On Twitter, Which Was Insane."

By Gautam Varier