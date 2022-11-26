Skip to main content

Anthony Davis Gives Lakers Fans A Heart Attack After He Falls On The Floor While Trying To Help LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers and their fans survived an Anthony Davis injury scare during their 104-95 win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Davis had another consistent outing pouring in 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 assists. However, at one stage of the game, he slipped and almost did a split while trying to help a floored LeBron James.

The slip was enough to give Lakers fans a heart attack, especially when they know how key the big man is to their team's fortunes. Davis has been phenomenal for the side in the last five games, and any setback will further dent their already-poor start to the season.

"AD giving Lakers fans a heart attack"

The good news: Davis appeared to be fine, as did James who hit the deck. The latter missed five games due to a left adductor strain, while the center has been battling back issues. The Lakers will need their superstar duo to be at their healthy best if they intend to make the playoffs.

Anthony Davis Provides Hope After Lakers Endure A Disastrous Start

With James missing out on a few games, and the Los Angeles Lakers fielding a roster that's punching their weight, much rested on Davis' shoulders and he's delivered so far averaging 26.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

Davis's efforts also earned praise from James who said he was showing his caliber and playing like the best player in the league.

LeBron said AD was playing like the best player in the league over the last several games when he was out. Davis took only 13 shots tonight, but went for 25 and 15 with four assists and three blocks.

He may have been the star Los Angeles needed in James' absence, but the team isn't out of dire straits yet. They were 0-5 when the season started and are now playing catch-up. 

They already announced the short-term goal to get to .500, and for that, they still need five wins to get there — all of which depends on how Davis plays every game night. The Lakers play the Spurs again on Saturday.

