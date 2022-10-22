Anthony Davis Has 0 Assists In Two Games This Season, Is He The Most Selfish Player On The Los Angeles Lakers?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022-23 NBA season didn't start the best way for the Los Angeles Lakers, who lost the first two matches of the campaign against big rivals. They couldn't keep up with the Golden State Warriors in the season opener, and even though they played better against the Los Angeles Clippers, the results weren't any different.

The Brow entered this campaign with high expectations around him. Following a tumultuous 2021-22 campaign full of injuries, he's now expected to lead the Lakers to the playoff and have a deep run once they're there. However, if the current trend stays, there won't be much to do for AD, even if he plays like the best version of himself.

AD wants to make a statement this season, just like the rest of his team, but so far, they've been struggling to get things going and get their first win of the season. They will have a big opportunity this Sunday, but things aren't looking that promising for them.

Anthony Davis Has 0 Assists In Two Games This Season

StatMuse recently shared a worrisome stat about Davis, who is yet to give his first assist of the season with the Lakers. In two games, Davis has dropped 52 points, and grabbed 14 rebounds in two games, yet he didn't dish a single assist to his teammates.

It's unclear what the reason behind this is, but it's something that should worry Darvin Ham and his coaching staff. Perhaps moving to the center has played something in this situation, as he's the one getting fed instead of somebody trying to get good looks for his teammates.

In the first two games of the season, LeBron James led the team in assists, dishing 15 against the Golden State Warriors and 10 against the Los Angeles Clippers, respectively. It's not like AD's job is to become the modern-day John Stockton, but it would be better for the team if he does more to get his teammates involved.

Perhaps this could also be the key for the Lakers to start winning some games. They need AD to get involved in the flow of the ball if they want to get more results. The Lakers already had big issues, and now this could mean more problems for them.