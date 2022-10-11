Skip to main content

Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice

Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice

The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them. 

The two big acquisitions the Lakers made in the offseason were getting Patrick Beverley in a trade from the Utah Jazz and adding Dennis Schroder, who was a free agent. Neither are the sort of players that can fully move the needle for a team, but both are key pieces in a roster lacking quite a bit of depth. And they need Beverley and Schroder to be good so that the load on the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is lessened a bit. 

The Lakers defense was a huge part of what helped them become champions in 2020 under Frank Vogel. That has gone missing in the last couple of seasons, and they are hoping that Beverley can be a catalyst on that end. And if the early signs are anything to go by, then it seems that this might just work out for the team. 

Anthony Davis Said Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Make It Difficult To Dribble In Lakers Practice

The best description of Patrick Beverley on defense is that he is a pest. He and Schroder are both small guards, so any prowess they have comes from their movement and tenacity. And Anthony Davis has revealed that this ball pressure has been apparent in practice for the team as they gear up for the new season, making it difficult for the ball handlers to dribble. 

"Anthony Davis said it’s difficult to dribble in practice when Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder are on the floor, given the constant ball pressure up and down the floor."

The Lakers will need increased defensive tenacity if they are to make any noise in a loaded Western Conference next season. Davis himself is key to that, he is a DPOY-level defender when he can stay on the court. Having him inside and letting the likes of Beverley and Schroder engaged on the perimeter could be a recipe for success. Ultimately, only the start of the season will tell if any of this is actually working. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice

By Divij Kulkarni
2009 MVP Race: LeBron James Got Almost 500 Points More Than Kobe Bryant And Dwyane Wade To Win His First MVP Award
NBA

2009 MVP Race: LeBron James Got Almost 500 Points More Than Kobe Bryant And Dwyane Wade To Win His First MVP Award

By Eddie Bitar
Jeanie Buss Admits It Was Her Decision To Trade Young Players For Anthony Davis: "It Was A Moment Of Truth. It Was My Decision To Push The Button."
NBA Media

Jeanie Buss Admits It Was Her Decision To Trade Young Players For Anthony Davis: "It Was A Moment Of Truth. It Was My Decision To Push The Button."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To The Adorable Video Of Stephen Curry's Children: "They're Growing Up Too Fast"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Adorable Video Of Stephen Curry's Children: "They're Growing Up Too Fast"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Top 10 NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Of All Time And Where They Rank In Assists All Time
NBA

Top 10 NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Of All Time And Where They Rank In Assists All Time

By Kyle Daubs
Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested For Hitting 10-Year-Old Son At LaGuardia Airport
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested For Hitting 10-Year-Old Son At LaGuardia Airport

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Los Angeles Lakers Had A Handshake Agreement To Acquire Kevin Garnett, But Kevin McHale Was A Close Friend Of Danny Ainge And Decided To Trade Him To The Boston Celtics
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Had A Handshake Agreement To Acquire Kevin Garnett, But Kevin McHale Was A Close Friend Of Danny Ainge And Decided To Trade Him To The Boston Celtics

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Cam Thomas Had A Very Interesting Shooting Contest At The Nets Practice: "No One Could Miss"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Cam Thomas Had A Very Interesting Shooting Contest At The Nets Practice: "No One Could Miss"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kelly Olynyk Says 60-Year-Old John Stockton Is Nearly The Best Player In Pickup Games Against The Current Jazz Squad: "He Doesn't Miss A Midrange. And He's So Strong."
NBA Media

Kelly Olynyk Says 60-Year-Old John Stockton Is Nearly The Best Player In Pickup Games Against The Current Jazz Squad: "He Doesn't Miss A Midrange. And He's So Strong."

By Divij Kulkarni
1996 Seattle SuperSonics: Where Are They Now?
NBA

1996 Seattle SuperSonics: Where Are They Now?

By Nick Mac
Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kobe Bryant Spoke On The Time Phil Jackson Had A Tai Chi Master Come To Practice: "I'm Pissed Because I'm Ready To Play Basketball, He's Standing Up There And Says Everybody Closes Their Eyes And Stuff."
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Spoke On The Time Phil Jackson Had A Tai Chi Master Come To Practice: "I'm Pissed Because I'm Ready To Play Basketball, He's Standing Up There And Says Everybody Closes Their Eyes And Stuff."

By Gautam Varier
Who Most Deserves The Max Contract Between Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, And Andrew Wiggins?
NBA

Who Most Deserves The Max Contract Between Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, And Andrew Wiggins?

By Eddie Bitar
DeAndre Jordan Was Shocked After The Nuggets Announcer Called Him Deandre Ayton During Introductions
NBA Media

DeAndre Jordan Was Shocked After The Nuggets Announcer Called Him Deandre Ayton During Introductions

By Gautam Varier
Steve Kerr Surprisingly Explained That Michael Jordan Punching Him In The Face Improved Their Relationship: "Michael Was Definitely Testing Me, And I Responded. I Feel Like I Kind Of Passed The Test."
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Surprisingly Explained That Michael Jordan Punching Him In The Face Improved Their Relationship: "Michael Was Definitely Testing Me, And I Responded. I Feel Like I Kind Of Passed The Test."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Wants To Buy An NBA Team: "It’d Probably Be Disrespectful To Say It, But I Would Like To Go Back Home."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Wants To Buy An NBA Team: "It’d Probably Be Disrespectful To Say It, But I Would Like To Go Back Home."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya