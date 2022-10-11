Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.

The two big acquisitions the Lakers made in the offseason were getting Patrick Beverley in a trade from the Utah Jazz and adding Dennis Schroder, who was a free agent. Neither are the sort of players that can fully move the needle for a team, but both are key pieces in a roster lacking quite a bit of depth. And they need Beverley and Schroder to be good so that the load on the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is lessened a bit.

The Lakers defense was a huge part of what helped them become champions in 2020 under Frank Vogel. That has gone missing in the last couple of seasons, and they are hoping that Beverley can be a catalyst on that end. And if the early signs are anything to go by, then it seems that this might just work out for the team.

Anthony Davis Said Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Make It Difficult To Dribble In Lakers Practice

The best description of Patrick Beverley on defense is that he is a pest. He and Schroder are both small guards, so any prowess they have comes from their movement and tenacity. And Anthony Davis has revealed that this ball pressure has been apparent in practice for the team as they gear up for the new season, making it difficult for the ball handlers to dribble.

"Anthony Davis said it’s difficult to dribble in practice when Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder are on the floor, given the constant ball pressure up and down the floor."

The Lakers will need increased defensive tenacity if they are to make any noise in a loaded Western Conference next season. Davis himself is key to that, he is a DPOY-level defender when he can stay on the court. Having him inside and letting the likes of Beverley and Schroder engaged on the perimeter could be a recipe for success. Ultimately, only the start of the season will tell if any of this is actually working.