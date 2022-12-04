Skip to main content

Anthony Davis Reveals Aaron Rodgers Challenged Him To Drop 30 Before 44-Point Explosion Against Bucks

What has gotten into Anthony Davis lately? As an 8x All-Star, 4x All-NBA player, and NBA champion, we all know what Davis is capable of when he's feeling good.

But over these past 10 games or so, Davis has been especially dominant, and the Lakers have been nearly unbeatable. Last night, against the Bucks, AD put up his finest game yet with 44 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Apparently, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have something to do with that one. As AD revealed after the buzzer, the Packers star challenged him to score at least 30 points before the game. Needless to say, he fulfilled his end of the bargain.

“Absolutely. Absolutely. You guys know how I feel about the Pack and him. So seeing him before the game he was like, ‘AD man, I need 30 tonight,’ and I just saw him and he said ‘I only said 30, not 40.’ It’s always good for him to come out and watch the Lakers play, watch me play. He’s a fan just how I’m a fan of his and my guy Randall [Cobb] was here too so it was good to see some Pack in the house and get a win for them.”

Davis probably would have dropped 44 regardless, but it seems everybody is doing their part to try and keep this streak going for L.A.

Anthony Davis Is Looking Like An MVP Amid Lakers' Hot Stretch

7-3 in their last 10, the Lakers are looking a lot better than they did during their 0-5 run to start the season. No doubt, Anthony Davis has been the main reason for it, as his play has elevated this Lakers team to another level.

On Saturday afternoon, less than a day after Davis' 44-point performance against the Bucks, NBA legend Magic Johnson took to Twitter to praise AD's play this season and even threw his name in the hat as a potential MVP candidate.

"If the @Lakers Anthony Davis can continue to play like he has the last 8 games, averaging 32 points and 15 rebounds, and can stay healthy, there is no question in my mind he’ll be in the NBA MVP conversation by the end of the season!"

There are still holes on this Lakers team that need to be filled, but if Rob Pelinka was looking for a reason to invest in this rendition of the team, Davis just gave it to him.

The pressure is on now more than ever for him to capitalize on the opportunity and make a trade that can put the Lakers back on the map in the West.

