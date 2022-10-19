Anthony Edwards Is 1 Pound Heavier Than Karl-Anthony Towns Despite Being 8 Inches Shorter Than Him

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are the two main stars of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both have an extremely polished offensive game for their respective positions but have struggled on the other end in the past. Edwards is much younger than Towns, but they are expected to be the major forces that carry the Timberwolves to relevance this season.

The acquisition of Rudy Gobert has made all the difference for the Timberwolves. While it has made them adjust tactically, which is getting some used to, they now have everything they theoretically need to make serious noise in the playoffs. But their stars also have to play like it throughout the season, and Edwards will be expected to make another major leap moving forward.

And if there is one thing that people accuse Towns of, it's that he's too soft. The idea is that he doesn't have that edge to him that would take him to the next level. And he often gets bullied inside the post, which is why Gobert is a major addition to the team. Edwards is the opposite, he has spent all offseason working hard and bulking up, and now it seems he's managed to eclipse his much larger teammate in weight.

An 8-inch height difference means that Towns should be comfortably heavier than Edwards. But the youngster seems to have put on some weight while still looking quite cut. This is a promising sign for Wolves fans, as Towns will likely be more agile on the perimeter and Edwards a menace to deal with for opposing guards.

NBA Fans React To Anthony Edwards Being Heavier Than Karl-Anthony Towns

This is the exact sort of situation that catches the eyes of fans. And the reactions are a mixed bag, with some seeing the positives in it and others just taking the opportunity to troll KAT.

"Towns needs to grow a lil muscle for him to be a threat." "NGL, that's embarrassing as hell for KAT." "To me this shows just how dedicated Ant is." "Bro Ant is stacked like a brickhouse now." "Towns is much smaller then I realized." "Edwards is pure muscle, man." "I'm sure it's vast majority muscle but 240 at 6'4???" "Edwards built like a tight end." "Ant going for power, KAT going for agility, and I'm here for it." "This is a weird stat but I don't really mind as much as some others." "Testament to the work Ant been putting in."

Physical attributes only count for so much in the NBA. KAT is one of the best shooting big men the league has seen, and Anthony Edwards could now turn into an elite two-way player. The future looks bright for the Timberwolves, and if they can make it work with all their pieces, it's hard to see who would stop them.