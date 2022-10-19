Skip to main content

Anthony Edwards Is 1 Pound Heavier Than Karl-Anthony Towns Despite Being 8 Inches Shorter Than Him

Anthony Edwards Is 1 Pound Heavier Than Karl-Anthony Towns Despite Being 8 Inches Shorter Than Him

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are the two main stars of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both have an extremely polished offensive game for their respective positions but have struggled on the other end in the past. Edwards is much younger than Towns, but they are expected to be the major forces that carry the Timberwolves to relevance this season. 

The acquisition of Rudy Gobert has made all the difference for the Timberwolves. While it has made them adjust tactically, which is getting some used to, they now have everything they theoretically need to make serious noise in the playoffs. But their stars also have to play like it throughout the season, and Edwards will be expected to make another major leap moving forward. 

And if there is one thing that people accuse Towns of, it's that he's too soft. The idea is that he doesn't have that edge to him that would take him to the next level. And he often gets bullied inside the post, which is why Gobert is a major addition to the team. Edwards is the opposite, he has spent all offseason working hard and bulking up, and now it seems he's managed to eclipse his much larger teammate in weight.

An 8-inch height difference means that Towns should be comfortably heavier than Edwards. But the youngster seems to have put on some weight while still looking quite cut. This is a promising sign for Wolves fans, as Towns will likely be more agile on the perimeter and Edwards a menace to deal with for opposing guards. 

NBA Fans React To Anthony Edwards Being Heavier Than Karl-Anthony Towns

This is the exact sort of situation that catches the eyes of fans. And the reactions are a mixed bag, with some seeing the positives in it and others just taking the opportunity to troll KAT. 

"Towns needs to grow a lil muscle for him to be a threat."

"NGL, that's embarrassing as hell for KAT."

"To me this shows just how dedicated Ant is."

"Bro Ant is stacked like a brickhouse now."

"Towns is much smaller then I realized."

"Edwards is pure muscle, man."

"I'm sure it's vast majority muscle but 240 at 6'4???"

"Edwards built like a tight end."

"Ant going for power, KAT going for agility, and I'm here for it."

"This is a weird stat but I don't really mind as much as some others."

"Testament to the work Ant been putting in."

Physical attributes only count for so much in the NBA. KAT is one of the best shooting big men the league has seen, and Anthony Edwards could now turn into an elite two-way player. The future looks bright for the Timberwolves, and if they can make it work with all their pieces, it's hard to see who would stop them. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Anthony Edwards Is 1 Pound Heavier Than Karl-Anthony Towns Despite Being 8 Inches Shorter Than Him
NBA Media

Anthony Edwards Is 1 Pound Heavier Than Karl-Anthony Towns Despite Being 8 Inches Shorter Than Him

By Divij Kulkarni
Jerry West Wants People To Stop Hating LeBron James And Recognize His Greatness: "I Wish People Would Leave Him Alone."
NBA Media

Jerry West Wants People To Stop Hating LeBron James And Recognize His Greatness: "I Wish People Would Leave Him Alone."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Andre Iguodala's NSFW Reaction To Draymond Green Chatting With LeBron James During The Game: "Iggy Is Wild For Doing That Gesture With All Due Respect."
NBA Media

Andre Iguodala's NSFW Reaction To Draymond Green Chatting With LeBron James During The Game: "Iggy Is Wild For Doing That Gesture With All Due Respect."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan Said He Could See Fear In 'Bad Boys' Pistons Eyes When The Chicago Bulls Swept Them In The 1991 NBA Playoffs
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Said He Could See Fear In 'Bad Boys' Pistons Eyes When The Chicago Bulls Swept Them In The 1991 NBA Playoffs

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Bill Russell's Wife Jeannine Was Tearing Up As The Celtics Showed Her On The Jumbotron After Honoring Russell's Legacy
NBA Media

Bill Russell's Wife Jeannine Was Tearing Up As The Celtics Showed Her On The Jumbotron After Honoring Russell's Legacy

By Divij Kulkarni
5 Most Important Takeaways From The Golden State Warriors' Easy Win Against The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

5 Most Important Takeaways From The Golden State Warriors' Easy Win Against The Los Angeles Lakers

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA 2022-23: Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

NBA 2022-23: Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Aaron Abhishek
Charles Barkley Slams The Los Angeles Lakers For Destroying Russell Westbrook: ''They've Taken All His Joy Out Of Life And Basketball''
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Slams The Los Angeles Lakers For Destroying Russell Westbrook: ''They've Taken All His Joy Out Of Life And Basketball''

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Is Now In The Top 10 All-Time List For The Most 3-Pointers, Tied With Damian Lillard And Paul Pierce
NBA Media

LeBron James Is Now In The Top 10 All-Time List For The Most 3-Pointers, Tied With Damian Lillard And Paul Pierce

By Aikansh Chaudhary
"You Know It’s Bad When Russell Westbrook Has The Best FG% On The Team", NBA Fan Knew The Lakers Were In Trouble Against The Warriors
NBA Media

"You Know It’s Bad When Russell Westbrook Has The Best FG% On The Team", NBA Fan Knew The Lakers Were In Trouble Against The Warriors

By Gautam Varier
The Warriors Legends Officially Have Four Championship Rings: "Fourth Championship In The Last Eight Seasons. Dynasty!"
NBA Media

The Warriors Legends Officially Have Four Championship Rings: "Fourth Championship In The Last Eight Seasons. Dynasty!"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Stephen Curry Received His 4th Championship Ring
NBA Media

LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Stephen Curry Received His 4th Championship Ring

By Divij Kulkarni
Draymond Green Seen Talking To Two Attractive Women During The Warriors vs. Lakers Game: "Dray Probably Asking Them If They Bron Fans Too."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Seen Talking To Two Attractive Women During The Warriors vs. Lakers Game: "Dray Probably Asking Them If They Bron Fans Too."

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen A. Smith Has An Interesting Theory On Why The Boston Celtics Didn't Fire Ime Udoka
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Has An Interesting Theory On Why The Boston Celtics Didn't Fire Ime Udoka

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Loved Watching Jordan Poole Give Draymond Green An Assist Against The Lakers: "I Feel Like I Just Witnessed A Historic Moment"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Loved Watching Jordan Poole Give Draymond Green An Assist Against The Lakers: "I Feel Like I Just Witnessed A Historic Moment"

By Divij Kulkarni
Lakers Fans Defend Their Big 3 After Tonight's Loss Against The Warriors: "The Bench Sold Us Out."
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Defend Their Big 3 After Tonight's Loss Against The Warriors: "The Bench Sold Us Out."

By Aikansh Chaudhary