The Atlanta Hawks started off the season with a lot of promise but are currently sitting with an 11-10 record as the 8th seed in the East. They were the 4th seed as recently as last week but have gone on a recent losing streak that started when the Hawks faced the Houston Rockets.

The league-worst Rockets were expected to lose to Atlanta, an expectation that Dejounte Murray came into the game with. He was mocking the Rockets players, bouncing the ball off Jabari Smith Jr.'s head, similar to what he did to Paolo Banchero during preseason.

The Rockets came back to win that game, with Murray and Trae Young being incessantly clowned for their actions. Since they did what they did, the Hawks have lost 2 more games and are one game above .500. 

What Murray did was incredibly corny and disrespectful. He's still a rising star in this league and has a lot to prove before trying to mock rookies. 

Are The Atlanta Hawks Focused On The Wrong Things?

Ever since the Hawks run to the Western Conference Finals in 2021, the team has played with a more confident and positive energy. That's a good thing considering teams need to play with that attitude to win. But mocking the youngest team in the league is not something that'll ever be a good look.

After their failures last season and the smart move they made to acquire a defensive stopper like Murray to be next to Trae, they need to focus on getting better. If they can live up to their potential, the Hawks might be one of the best teams in the league. Poorly focused players and an average coach seems to be dragging them down. 

Atlanta Hawks Haven't Won A Game Since Dejounte Murray Disrespected Jabari Smith Jr.
By Ishaan Bhattacharya
