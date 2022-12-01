Skip to main content

Bam Adebayo Takes A Shot At Referees After Being Ejected From Celtics Game

Bam Adebayo Takes A Shot At Referees After Being Ejected From Celtics Game

NBA referees are under fire this season, as more players are voicing their opinion against some questionable decisions they've made recently. The latest name to join that group is Bam Adebayo, who had some things to get off his chest after Wednesday night's game between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. 

The Heat's center was ejected from the game after getting two technical fouls, first one from Tony Brothers and then Nick Buchert, tossing the inconsistent Adebayo from a game that his team lost. 

Bam, just like Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies, wasn't happy with the referees following the game and didn't hesitate to call them out. Adebayo took some things off his chest after the game, wondering what was going on with the referees. 

Bam Adebayo Takes A Shot At Referees After Being Ejected From Celtics Game

The player wondered why the officials often ignore players when they voice their complaints about their calls. He said that the fact that officials ignore them when he's talking to them makes him mad. 

“I mean, me personally, I don’t really get bent out of shape about fouls,” Adebayo said, via Yahoo Sports. “My biggest thing is like, my mom taught me ever since I was younger, if somebody’s talking to you, you look at them dead in the eyes. I feel like that’s unprofessional when players come to try come talk to you and you don’t look at them and, you know, acknowledge them.

“I feel like that has to be addressed. And that’s conversations we don’t get to see, we don’t get to hear when they go in their corners. I feel like they should be put on the podium and have to explain certain situations throughout the game.”

Just like Adebayo, many players feel the same. Not every NBA player gets the same attention from referees, as some stars get better treatment not only with fouls but when they complain about something. Still, there's nothing Bam can do now, but he hopes that things are different from now on. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Bam Adebayo Takes A Shot At Referees After Being Ejected From Celtics Game
NBA Media

Bam Adebayo Takes A Shot At Referees After Being Ejected From Celtics Game

By Orlando Silva
Dennis Rodman Revealed His True Thoughts On The Break Up Of The Chicago Bulls Dynasty In 1998
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Revealed His True Thoughts On The Break Up Of The Chicago Bulls Dynasty In 1998

By Aikansh Chaudhary
dame jerami grant
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Shares His Free Agency Pitch To Jerami Grant: "I Care About His Success, And He Cares About Ours."

By Lee Tran
Allen Iverson Reveals His Mt. Rushmore Of Point Guards
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Reveals His Mt. Rushmore Of Point Guards

By Orlando Silva
Stephen A. Smith Fires Back At ESPN Colleague Calling Him A 'C**n'
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Fires Back At ESPN Colleague Calling Him A 'C**n'

By Orlando Silva
Tyrese Haliburton
NBA Media

Tyrese Haliburton Drops Major Truth Bomb On His Former Teammate De'Aaron Fox And Kings Culture

By Nico Martinez
Lonzo Ball
NBA Media

Bulls Point Guard Lonzo Ball Is Reportedly Not Close To Return To The Court This Season

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Sides With LeBron James After He Calls Out The Media For Double Standards

By Nico Martinez
Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Explains His Loyalty To The Trail Blazers: "I’d Hate To Be In Another Place And Be Like, ‘Dang, This Is How You Operate?' Then, I’m Stuck There.”

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Point Guard Gets Real On The Comparisons Between Jayson Tatum And Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

Former NBA Point Guard Gets Real On The Comparisons Between Jayson Tatum And Kobe Bryant

By Nico Martinez
Damian Lillard Says Portland Trail Blazers Can Be A Championship Level Team: "It’s No Longer Look At This Super Team Over Here..."
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Says Portland Trail Blazers Can Be A Championship Level Team: "It’s No Longer Look At This Super Team Over Here..."

By Nico Martinez
nets john collins
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Insider Says Nets And Hawks Have "Touched Base" About John Collins Trade

By Lee Tran
Nia Long Calls Out Boston Celtics Following Ime Udoka Scandal
NBA Media

Nia Long Calls Out Boston Celtics Following Ime Udoka Scandal

By Orlando Silva
Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA Media

Jay Williams Says Giannis Antetpkounmpo Would Consider Playing For The Knicks

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Anthony Davis Messed Up His Assist
NBA Media

LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Anthony Davis Messed Up His Assist

By Orlando Silva
Jayson Tatum Opens Up On If He And Jaylen Brown Are The Best Duo In The NBA
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Opens Up On If He And Jaylen Brown Are The Best Duo In The NBA

By Orlando Silva