NBA referees are under fire this season, as more players are voicing their opinion against some questionable decisions they've made recently. The latest name to join that group is Bam Adebayo, who had some things to get off his chest after Wednesday night's game between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The Heat's center was ejected from the game after getting two technical fouls, first one from Tony Brothers and then Nick Buchert, tossing the inconsistent Adebayo from a game that his team lost.

Bam, just like Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies, wasn't happy with the referees following the game and didn't hesitate to call them out. Adebayo took some things off his chest after the game, wondering what was going on with the referees.

Bam Adebayo Takes A Shot At Referees After Being Ejected From Celtics Game

The player wondered why the officials often ignore players when they voice their complaints about their calls. He said that the fact that officials ignore them when he's talking to them makes him mad.

“I mean, me personally, I don’t really get bent out of shape about fouls,” Adebayo said, via Yahoo Sports. “My biggest thing is like, my mom taught me ever since I was younger, if somebody’s talking to you, you look at them dead in the eyes. I feel like that’s unprofessional when players come to try come talk to you and you don’t look at them and, you know, acknowledge them. “I feel like that has to be addressed. And that’s conversations we don’t get to see, we don’t get to hear when they go in their corners. I feel like they should be put on the podium and have to explain certain situations throughout the game.”

Just like Adebayo, many players feel the same. Not every NBA player gets the same attention from referees, as some stars get better treatment not only with fouls but when they complain about something. Still, there's nothing Bam can do now, but he hopes that things are different from now on.

