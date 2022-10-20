Skip to main content

Ben Simmons Breaks His Silence On 4 Point Nets Debut: "I Think I Was Just Too Excited."

NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"

In Brooklyn, young star Ben Simmons is still working his way back into peak form after missing the entire 2021-22 season. So when he suited up for his debut on Wednesday, fans knew not to expect too much from the 3x All-Star.

Still, they weren't prepared for just how bad he would be. In 23 minutes of action, he put up just 4 points and fouled out of the game.

One could argue that the performance was to be expected for Simmons, who hasn't played in over a year. But, after the game, Ben blamed his own mental state as the source of his bad play.

“So much going on — I think I was just too excited, honestly. But it was just great to be out there. As a first game obviously you want to win but we know the reasons we lost. It was multiple reasons we lost and those are things we can fix. We know that’s not us as a team. I think there’s a lot of jitters out there early on, but it was good to get that one out of the way.”

What Should Nets Fans Expect From Ben Simmons This Season?

Nobody really knows if or when Simmons will return to an elite level of play, but it's a concern to be sure. And, to make matters worse for the Nets, they got completely dominated by the Pelicans in their first game, perhaps signaling that there are still some lingering side effects from this summer's chaos.

As for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, they are going to continue to stand by Simmons and do whatever they can to help bring out his best game on the floor.

"Just keep encouraging him and keep being good teammates," said Durant. "He a veteran, he know we got a long season ahead of us. We got 81 more of these and there's gonna be plenty of other games. We're all going to have great games, it's the nature of the job. It's about bouncing back and coming to work tomorrow and figuring it out."

"As we told him in the locker room, he's a valuable piece for us and we need him out there. And fouling out is not an option," Irving stated. "Playing aggressive is something that we want him to do, but we also want to play smart."

As one of the best defenders, finishers, and playmakers in the league, Ben Simmons clearly has the talent to be that third star for the Nets, and his ascension could put them over the top as a team.

For now, though, he's going to have to work to find his rhythm and re-discover his game.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Breaks His Silence On 4 Point Nets Debut: "I Think I Was Just Too Excited."

By Nico Martinez
USATSI_19262271
NBA Media

NBA Fans Blast Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In Just 23 Minutes With Only 4 Points: "This is The Real Disaster. We Waited For 1 Year To See This?"

By Aaron Abhishek
Steven Adams Grabbed His Teammate's Towel And Gave It To Ja Morant: "Even Ja Was Confused But He Ain’t Wanna Say Nothing Either"
NBA Media

Steven Adams Grabbed His Teammate's Towel And Gave It To Ja Morant: "Even Ja Was Confused But He Ain’t Wanna Say Nothing Either"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Edwards Roasts Teammate Rudy Gobert Because He No Longer Has The Chance To Dunk On Him: "I’m Happy He’s On My Team - For His Sake."
NBA Media

Anthony Edwards Roasts Teammate Rudy Gobert Because He No Longer Has The Chance To Dunk On Him: "I’m Happy He’s On My Team - For His Sake."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Would Be A Huge Success For The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Would Be A Huge Success For The Los Angeles Lakers This Season

By Aaron Abhishek
Michael Jordan On Facing Against Magic Johnson And The Lakers In The 1991 NBA Finals: "If You Are Gonna Make A Statement, You Have To Make A Statement Against The Best."
NBA Media

Michael Jordan On Facing Against Magic Johnson And The Lakers In The 1991 NBA Finals: "If You Are Gonna Make A Statement, You Have To Make A Statement Against The Best."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Malika Andrews Didn't Like When Ja Morant Said Stephen Curry Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA: "She Really Hates The Warriors."
NBA Media

Malika Andrews Didn't Like When Ja Morant Said Stephen Curry Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA: "She Really Hates The Warriors."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Performance Against Kevin Durant And Brooklyn Nets: "He Is Back"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Performance Against Kevin Durant And Brooklyn Nets: "He Is Back"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA 2022-23: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

NBA 2022-23: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Aaron Abhishek
Kyrie Irving's Mature Reaction To The Nets Blowout Loss Against The Pelicans: "This Is A Grown Man’s League And The Most Physical Team Wins."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving's Mature Reaction To The Nets Blowout Loss Against The Pelicans: "This Is A Grown Man’s League And The Most Physical Team Wins."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Chris Broussard Calls LeBron James' Stats 'Empty' Against The Warriors: "I Wanna Watch A Few Weeks Of These Before I Declare LeBron’s No Longer A Top 10 Player In The League."
NBA Media

Chris Broussard Calls LeBron James' Stats 'Empty' Against The Warriors: "I Wanna Watch A Few Weeks Of These Before I Declare LeBron’s No Longer A Top 10 Player In The League."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
2003 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players Who Scored The Most Career Points
NBA

2003 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players Who Scored The Most Career Points

By Nick Mac
Dennis Rodman Ran Away From Home When He Was A 20-Year-Old With Just Two Pairs Of Clothes And Promised To Never Return
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Ran Away From Home When He Was A 20-Year-Old With Just Two Pairs Of Clothes And Promised To Never Return

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Gifted His 16-Year-Old Niece A Car And Almost Instantly Regretted It: "Does She Know How To Drive?"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Gifted His 16-Year-Old Niece A Car And Almost Instantly Regretted It: "Does She Know How To Drive?"

By Orlando Silva
Devin Booker: "If You Get Your As*es Kicked, You Want To Get Your Get Back."
NBA Media

Devin Booker: "If You Get Your As*es Kicked, You Want To Get Your Get Back."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
2016 Golden State Warriors: Where Are They Now?
NBA

2016 Golden State Warriors: Where Are They Now?

By Nick Mac