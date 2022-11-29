Ben Simmons Got Massively Disrespected By The Grizzlies Defense And Made Them Pay By Scoring

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Brooklyn Nets have been on a bit of a roll again recently, winning 4 of their last 6 games. They have found their rhythm a bit, and have reached an 11-11 record which they can build on moving forward. And Ben Simmons has been slowly but surely getting back to playing well, which makes a huge difference for the Nets.

His last two games have seen Ben Simmons not produce too much in terms of points, but before that, he had gotten back to scoring at a good rate. Simmons still doesn't have much of a jump shot but he can still attack the rim with a purpose. Many have defended Ben as well, with Richard Jefferson saying he needs a lot more time on the court before he can properly be judged once again. And he recently made a team pay for sagging off of him too much.

The Grizzlies Left Ben Simmons Wide Open And He Made A Floater

Ben Simmons scored just 11. points against the Memphis Grizzlies but it was enough to help the Brooklyn Nets get a comfortable win against a good team. During one of the plays in the game, the Grizzlies' defense left Ben wide open at the perimeter as he brought the ball up. They packed the paint instead, and he ended up making a floater.

Simmons has scored 14 or more points in 4 games out of his last 7 which shows that he is ready to get back to a high level. It's never easy for players to get back after missing a whole season, and there is no reason that Simmons should be any different in that regard. Teams underestimating him will only play into his hands as he continues to improve his game, so he's likely happy to just take the points.

With the spacing the Nets have at their disposal, Simmons should be focusing on attacking the rim as it will yield good results for him. While his free throw shooting remains a concern, there are not many more options and as he continues to improve, he will likely make more teams pay.

