Ben Simmons Takes A Jab At Giannis Antetokounmpo While Defending His Poor Shooting: "F**k, I Can't Make Everybody Happy, You Know... That's Like Saying Can Giannis Shoot? Can He?"

Ben Simmons is back playing basketball after an extended period on the sidelines and many are hyped to see what he will bring to the Brooklyn Nets this season. The pre-season has been up and down for the Australian. Some solid defensive showings raised optimism among fans, but then his most recent performance led to him getting trolled after he fouled out in 12 minutes

Simmons will never likely be fully free of the ridicule, especially since he has never managed to address the major flaw in his game. Ben simply cannot shoot, and he refuses to do it too. Considering that he's been air-balling in situations with no pressure on him though, it's unlikely that this will change either. But Simmons is far from apologetic about it at this point. And he's taking shots at other NBA stars in the process of defending himself. 

Ben Simmons Took A Shot At Giannis Antetokounmpo When Asked About His Shooting Woes

It's not even a narrative or just something people say when it comes to Ben Simmons not being able to shoot anymore. Considering that he has only 5 made three-pointers in his career, it's a valid take to say that for whatever reason, he simply can't do it. There are other facets of his game that make him an All-Star, but the shooting is simply not there. And Simmons had a bit of a wild answer when asked about it by ESPN, even throwing some shade at Giannis Antetokounmpo along the way. 

"They're going to say that regardless. Even if I hit a shot, what are they going to say? 'I still can't.' F---, I can't make everybody happy, you know? ... That's like saying can Giannis [Antetokounmpo] shoot? Can he?

"But, what is it? Is it not taking as many shots as people want me to? Is it not hitting every shot? Fans are always going to say something. And it's probably something that they're like, 'Yo, I can get in his head by doing this because I know this has always been something that people have spoken about.' But at the same time [people say], 'Ben can make great plays,' so..."

Giannis' percentages may not be excellent, but he constantly tries to take shots and crucially, has made some clutch ones in his career. The Greek Freak may not be an elite shooter, but his growth shows exactly where Simmons himself is lacking. Ultimately, Ben Simmons is running the risk of being remembered more for what he lacks than what he's excellent at. 

