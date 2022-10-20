Skip to main content

Bill Simmons Says The Los Angeles Lakers' Ceiling Is The Play-In Tournament: "The Lakers Are The 10th Best Roster No Matter How Good Anthony Davis Is."

LeBron James Said The Lakers Don't Have Good Shooters But That Doesn't Mean They Can't Win

The Los Angeles Lakers didn't have the best start to the 2022-23 NBA season, suffering their first loss of the campaign at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, who drifted away from the Purple and Gold after struggling to put some distance during the first half of the game.

Now, the Lakers will try to bounce back with a win against the Los Angeles Clippers tonight, but that seems like an unlikely possibility right now, even if Kawhi Leonard comes off the bench for the Clips. The Lakers haven't shown huge improvement so far, and that has already become a problem for them. 

While LeBron James admitted that the team might be getting good looks due to their lack of shooting, others are calling out Rob Pelinka for the same thing, and the rest are already giving up on the Lakers. Some still had hope that they could be somehow good this season, but the reality is very different. 

Bill Simmons Says The Los Angeles Lakers' Ceiling Is The Play-In Tournament

Bill Simmons of The Ringer is one of those that don't see the Lakers going beyond the play-in tournament this campaign. During a recent conversation with Kevin O'Connor on his podcast, Simmons said that even if Anthony Davis played at an incredible level, the Lakers will be the 10th-best team in the West in his eyes. 

"I think this is actually the worst three through 10 in the league," Simmon said. "Who has a worst three through 10? Even if you go to the bad teams like OKC, San Antonio, maybe Charlotte. I still might like their three through 10 better."

"You could argue every single player three through 10 in the Lakers is below average. ... To me, the Lakers are the 10th best roster no matter how good (Anthony) Davis is."

Davis himself has stated that the Lakers are underdogs in this campaign. Nobody thinks they can do something good with their current roster, and perhaps that's true. Unless they make some real changes and bring some shooters, they will keep struggling and things will only get worse for them. 

AD has to step up and carry the team so LeBron James can focus on showing up in the playoffs, but it remains to be seen if the big man stays healthy and the rest of the team cooperates to get a playoff spot. 

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James Said The Lakers Don't Have Good Shooters But That Doesn't Mean They Can't Win
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says The Los Angeles Lakers' Ceiling Is The Play-In Tournament: "The Lakers Are The 10th Best Roster No Matter How Good Anthony Davis Is."

By Orlando Silva
Paul George Gives Massive Praise To Toronto Raptors After 3-Week Rico Hines Open Run: "I'd Be Disappointed If Y'all Ain't Come Out Hot To Start The Season"
NBA Media

Paul George Has Partnered With BetterHelp To Give Out $3 Million Worth Of Free Mental Health Services: "I Was One Of Those People Who Thought I Was Invincible."

By Lee Tran
Zion Williamson Reveals His Mom's Reaction To His First Game Back: "Hardest Critic I Got. It's A Lot Of Room For Improvement."
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Reveals His Mom's Reaction To His First Game Back: "Hardest Critic I Got. It's A Lot Of Room For Improvement."

By Orlando Silva
Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey Believes Joel Embiid Is 'The Most Skilled Big Man' He's Ever Seen
NBA Media

Joel Embiid Says He Will Only Be Satisfied If The 76ers Win A Championship: "If You Don't Win It All, It Doesn't Matter Why You Lost."

By Lee Tran
Carmelo Anthony's Son Once Roasted Ben Simmons For His Bad Level: "Dad, Now He's Trash"
NBA Media

Carmelo Anthony's Son Once Roasted Ben Simmons For His Bad Level: "Dad, Now He's Trash"

By Orlando Silva
Los Angeles Clippers 'Considering' Bringing Kawhi Leonard Off The Bench To Start The Season
NBA Media

Los Angeles Clippers 'Considering' Bringing Kawhi Leonard Off The Bench To Start The Season

By Orlando Silva
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Says Ben Simmons Doesn't Have A Killer Mentality: "He Is Nothing But A Family Dog, A Good Golden Retriever!”

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Set Up A Team Dinner For The Entire Nets Roster To Bond With His Teammates After Rocky Offseason

By Nico Martinez
Rob Pelinka
NBA Media

Jay Williams Blasts Rob Pelinka Over The Lakers' Lack Of Shooters: "I’m Not Paying Rob Pelinka To Try, I’m Paying You To Do It!"

By Orlando Silva
Rudy Gobert
NBA Media

Timberwolves Star Rudy Gobert Speaks Out On Facing His Old Team For the First Time: "It's Definitely Gonna Be Weird."

By Nico Martinez
Luka Doncic Hilariously Confirms Rumor That He Has Gotten Quicker This Offseason: "Ask The Guys Who Have Been In Practice."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says Luka Doncic Will Be The MVP This Season: "He's An International Figure..."

By Nico Martinez
Paul Pierce Shows Off A Wild Birthday Cake With Nude Girl That His Friends Got Him: "Happy Birthday Habibi"
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Shows Off A Wild Birthday Cake With Nude Girl That His Friends Got Him: "Happy Birthday Habibi"

By Orlando Silva
USATSI_19262271
NBA Media

NBA Fans Blast Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In Just 23 Minutes With Only 4 Points: "This is The Real Disaster. We Waited For 1 Year To See This?"

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Breaks His Silence On 4 Point Nets Debut: "I Think I Was Just Too Excited."

By Nico Martinez
Steven Adams Grabbed His Teammate's Towel And Gave It To Ja Morant: "Even Ja Was Confused But He Ain’t Wanna Say Nothing Either"
NBA Media

Steven Adams Grabbed His Teammate's Towel And Gave It To Ja Morant: "Even Ja Was Confused But He Ain’t Wanna Say Nothing Either"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Edwards Roasts Teammate Rudy Gobert Because He No Longer Has The Chance To Dunk On Him: "I’m Happy He’s On My Team - For His Sake."
NBA Media

Anthony Edwards Roasts Teammate Rudy Gobert Because He No Longer Has The Chance To Dunk On Him: "I’m Happy He’s On My Team - For His Sake."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya