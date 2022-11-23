"Bismack Biyombo Traveled From Phoenix To The Democratic Republic Of The Congo" LeBron James And NBA Fans' Funny Reaction To Suns' Center

Credit: Fadeaway World

If there is one consistent thing across the NBA, it's the fact that refereeing decisions are anything but. Regularly, players and fans alike complain about the standard of refereeing and how calls are made in certain situations but not in others. Sometimes, though, a transgression is so blatant that it almost ends up becoming funny.

The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers have rekindled their rivalry in the last few seasons. Following the Bubble, the Phoenix Suns have been a much better team than the Lakers, but their games have been feisty affairs. They played against each other on Tuesday night, and the game saw Patrick Beverley get ejected for pushing Deandre Ayton.

The game was a hard-fought contest, and despite Anthony Davis' incredible heroics and elite stats, the Lakers ended up losing to the Suns. But during the game, there was a moment that caused a lot of hilarity among fans that were watching. It even managed to get LeBron James, who was on the sidelines, involved in the action.

Bismack Biyombo's Travel Drew Hilarious Reactions From Everyone

The Suns are a pretty deep team; they have quite a few players contributing, even on the bench. One of those in recent seasons has been their backup center, Bismack Biyombo. And Biyombo had an opportunity to lead a fast break against the Lakers, which ended up being a turnover instead of an easy bucket. And it was so blatant that LBJ in street clothes was out on the court calling it. The clip went viral, and lots of fans were out in force making fun of it as well.

"Bismack Biyombo traveled from Phoenix to the Democratic Republic of the Congo." "Where the hell were they going?" "To be fair he shouldn't of gotten the ball in that spot anyway, you can tell it threw him off but that's funny though." "Long distance journey." "My man should have took off from the three-point line." "Biyombo is a comedy man." "LeBron needs to be the last person to say something about a travel." "LeBron was not having it bruh lol." "This sh*t gets funnier the more you watch." "LeBron having a blast in street clothes." "Biyombo my bro, what you doing?"

"He a traveller at heart."

These moments within a basketball game are often what make the game so much fun to watch. And apparently, it was taken in good humor by everyone, which is also pleasant to see. The game can get a bit too serious sometimes, and it's important to remember that it's important for everyone to be having fun.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.