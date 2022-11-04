Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season

Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

One of the major news that did the rounds during the offseason was when Blake Griffin signed a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics. Now, it's his pay cut that makes headlines.

Griffin took the biggest pay cut in league history from last season to this year, joining the likes of Andre Drummond, Otto Porter, and Hassan Whiteside. The center/forward took a 91.03% cut when he went from $32 million to just $2.9 million.

Per HoopsHype, the veteran, who was formerly with the Brooklyn Nets pipped Drummond ($28.7 million in 2020-21 to $2.4 million in 2021-22) and Otto Porter ($28.9 million to $2.3 million in 2021-22).

A tweet of his pay cut did the rounds while also generating some responses where fans spoke of his gradual decline to speculating about his potential retirement. You can view the post below:

Fun fact: Blake Griffin took the biggest pay cut in NBA history, making $32M in 2021-2022, to the $2M veteran’s minimum.



The 33-year-old has been quite a bit of a journeyman in the league playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, and followed it up with stints with Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn, and finally with Boston.

How Has Blake Griffin Fared With The Boston Celtics So Far?

Griffin has averaged 2.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists. While the numbers don't necessarily suggest his impact, the Celtics will benefit from his experience. However, he has had a decorated career run averaging 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 728 regular-season games

And the veteran is aware of the fact that he will come off the bench. Per The Athletic, he felt it was too good a chance to let go of, while also lavishing praise.

“I think that’s just part of understanding who you are and where you are in your career,” Griffin said. “I think there’s an opportunity here and the biggest thing for me is playing meaningful basketball, playing basketball in the playoffs and also being part of a good group. I think this place checks that list.”

The Celtics are currently placed fifth in the East with a 4-3 record. They will play the Chicago Bulls next, followed by skirmishes against the New York Knicks, and the Memphis Grizzlies.