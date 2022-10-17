Bob Myers Admits That He Did Not Expect Warriors To Sign Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole To Huge Extensions A Year Ago: "I Would Not Have Believed You."

There is a lot of excitement among Golden State Warriors fans right now, as the team recently signed guard Jordan Poole and forward Andrew Wiggins to new, long-term extensions that will keep the duo with the franchise for the foreseeable future.

However, it is clear that this decision to sign both players was not something expected by most people a year ago, in part due to the Warriors' issues with the luxury tax. Bob Myers even claimed that he did not expect the team to sign Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to these long-term lucrative extensions last season. Kendra Andrews of ESPN relayed the news.

Warriors CEO Joe Lacob has publicly addressed how Golden State's spending habits haven't sat well with other teams around the league and said he is aware he and Myers will have tough choices to make down the line. On Sunday, Myers reiterated that those decisions will be made when confronted with them head-on. "We have to take it year to year. If you asked me a year ago if we were going to pay Poole and Wiggins this, I would not have believed you," he said.

It is clear that the Golden State Warriors are prioritizing winning and retaining their championship core. Hopefully, this decision ends up paying off for them, and we'll see if they can repeat as champions next season.

Andrew Wiggins Took A Pay Cut Because He Was Happy In Golden State

One of the notable things about the Warriors recently extending their players is the pay cut taken by Andrew Wiggins, as he could have potentially made more money elsewhere in next season's free agency. However, recently, Andrew Wiggins explained his rationale behind making that decision, noting that he was happy with the Warriors and has no regrets.

"You never know what the future holds. I'm happy here. We have a chance to do something special... I have no regrets."



The Golden State Warriors have helped Andrew Wiggins become a productive two-way player, and there's no doubt that he's a good fit with franchise superstar Stephen Curry. Andrew Wiggins notably got his first All-Star selection last season.

Hopefully, we see Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole both thrive next season. There's no doubt that they're the key to the Golden State Warriors finding success in the present, and perhaps they'll even become the faces of the franchise at some point in the future.