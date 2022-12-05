Bob Myers Claims Trading For Andre Iguodala Was A "Transformational Moment" For Golden State Warriors Dynasty

Credit: Fadeaway World

Andre Iguodala is most well-known for winning the 2015 FMVP award for his defense on LeBron James, which changed the tide of the NBA Finals that year. He has been an extremely versatile player throughout his career, excelling at slashing, defense, and playmaking.

As of right now, Andre Iguodala has won four championships with the Golden State Warriors dynasty. Without him, they might have not gotten any championships at all. In fact, Bob Myers recently claimed that trading for Andre Iguodala was a "transformational moment", adding that the forward was "worth the risk". Clay Skipper of GQ relayed the news.

When we traded for Andre Iguodala [in 2013], we had to give up some salary, and we traded two unprotected first round draft picks. That's a big gamble. You don’t see that happen much anymore. But we decided as an ownership group that this player and this opportunity is one where we have to assume the risk. That was a hugely pivotal moment to get a good player like Iguodala. I often talk about that moment as transformational. Up until that point, we hadn't had any free agents want to come to our team. Andre was a pretty big free agent at the time. It was a statement that the Warriors are now at the table. It was worth the risk to do it.

There is no doubt that Andre Iguodala in 2013 was the sort of player a franchise could take a risk on. He immediately made an impact on the Golden State Warriors, and there is no question that his leadership helped Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson early in their careers.

Andre Iguodala Considered Retirement But Ultimately Returned For His 19th Season

Andre Iguodala is a valued member of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, and his veteran presence is crucial for the team. Though he was considering retirement prior to the start of the season, he previously revealed that key figures among the Warriors ultimately convinced him to come back.

“I’m gonna blame a few people. Steph Curry is one person that I’m gonna blame,” Iguodala said on Friday’s edition of Point Forward. “But as a group, I’m blaming Draymond, Steph and Klay, Steve Kerr a little bit, Bob Myers. I think they really just showed me a lot of love. They really helped me see my presence outside of physically playing basketball, but also I think Steve was a big culprit in terms of like, ‘Listen, we really need you on the court,’ and Draymond was big on that as well with the texts."

It is clear that the Golden State Warriors value Andre Iguodala simply being around, and his experience means that he can help mentor the young players on the roster. Even though he may no longer play many minutes, he brings a lot of value to the team.

The Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA championship, and we'll see if they are able to return to the Finals and win another ring in the Stephen Curry era. They had a rough start this year but definitely seems as though they've gotten back on track.

