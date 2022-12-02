Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Miami Heat will try to bounce back from their Wednesday loss to the Boston Celtics when the two teams meet again on Friday at the TD Garden.

The former was on a three-game winning streak before Jayson Tatum’s 49-point blitzkrieg humbled them 134-121. Now, they have a shot to set the record straight against one of the best teams in the league this season.

Miami will also have the services of Jimmy Butler after he took to Instagram to proclaim his return and that he was on his way to Boston. The forward missed seven games due to a knee injury but is all set to suit up against a stiff Celtics unit.

The all-time records show that the Heat is 51-80 against Joe Mazzulla’s men during the regular season. While Boston is sitting right on top of the NBA standings with an 18-4 run, Miami is placed 11th with a 10-12 record and will look to shake off the inconsistency that’s plagued them this year.

Ahead of the marquee clash, we take a look at the expected starters, the injury updates, and the predictions.

Robert Williams III and Danilo Gallinari will continue to miss out, according to ESPN’s updated injury list. The remaining Celtics are available to play.

Marcus Smart (G), Derrick White (G), Jaylen Brown (F), Jayson Tatum (F), and Al Horford (C) are likely to be the starting five.

Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot), and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are listed as questionable. Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) will miss out on the clash.

The Heat will receive a massive boost if Butler takes the hardwood. The forward is averaging 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game this season, and his defensive presence will put pressure on the Celtics' free-flowing attack. Max Strus could pave the way for him, making just one change in the starters.

Kyle Lowry (G), Tyler Herro (G), Caleb Martin (F), Jimmy Butler (F), and Bam Adebayo (C) will most probably be the starters for the Heat.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Predictions

Boston is consistent and their extended winning streak is ample proof. This makes them favorites entering Friday’s contest. They put up a scintillating display in the presence of Prince William and Princess Catherine at home, with the former praising Tatum.

The team’s stars have been in red-hot form with Jayson Tatum averaging 31.6 points per game, while Brown had a good game against Miami on Wednesday dishing out 26 points, 5 boards, and 7 assists. Their bench has been rock solid as well, with Malcolm Brogdon chipping in with noteworthy contributions.

For Miami, Bam Adebayo has been doing the major bulk of the scoring in Butler’s absence, but his return will allow the center to focus more on defense. Their offense still lacks the firepower they packed last season.

The good news is that they haven't let Wednesday's defeat hit them hard. Herro oozed optimism when he felt the team "competed their butts off," according to the Miami Herald.

All things considered, it will be an evenly matched tussle that makes for great Friday night viewing, and our money is on the Celtics to nail this contest.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.