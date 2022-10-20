Skip to main content

Brandon Ingram Doesn't Entirely Believe It When Kevin Durant Heaped Praises On Him: “I Think He Was Trying To Butter Me Up A Little Bit So I Would Come Out There A Little Soft.”

New Orleans Pelicans Brandon Ingram’s comparison to Kevin Durant is well-documented But the forward was wary when the man he was compared to lavished praises on him when he squared off against the Brooklyn Nets.

As far as the game was concerned, New Orleans opened their season with a convincing 130–108 win pipping the superteam of Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons at the Barclays Center.

Speaking to the media post the game, Ingram was asked about his thoughts on Durant lavishing praise on the former, and the 25-year-old joked that the Nets star was trying to butter him up prior to the game. You can watch the clip below:

“When asked about Kevin Durant complimenting him before the game, Brandon Ingram joked: “I think he was trying to butter me up a little bit so I would come out there a little soft."

"Ingram appreciated the praise from KD, and called him “probably the best player in our league”

That said, Ingram later reciprocated Durant’s compliments and had his own words to share calling the Nets veteran one of the best players in the NBA.

Brandon Ingram And The New Orleans Pelicans Have A Good Day On The Floor

Ingram starred in the blowout win pouring 28 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and a steal. Zion Williamson chipped in with 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists while C.J. McCollum added another 21 points with 4 rebounds and 6 assists to that tally. The trio fired in unison hinting at the immense potential they have on the offense.

The Pelicans, who finished with a 36-46 record last year, and made the playoffs without Williamson are considered to be contenders to make the postseason, with his return to the fold.

Their defense was on point as they restricted the Nets to 108 despite Durant’s 32 points. Simmons didn’t have a great outing for his new side after being fouled out, and Brooklyn eventually fell short. Up next, New Orleans faces the Charlotte Hornets in an away fixture on Friday (October 21).

