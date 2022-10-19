Skip to main content

Brian Windhorst Reveals Why LeBron James' 'Truth Shake' Is A Bad Sign For The Lakers

LeBron James

Opening night was an interesting one for the Lakers this year. After so much drama and chaos over the summer, the team entered this season with a whole lot more questions than answers.

And as the Warriors made quick work of the Purple and Gold, all fans could do was watch and wait for the bleeding to stop. By the final buzzer, the game's 123-109 scoreboard did not seem to fully capture the dominance of Golden State's performance.

But for ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, it was a moment from LeBron James after the game that caught his eye.

“We’re getting great looks, but it could also be teams giving us great looks," said James. "To be completely honest, we’re not a team that’s constructed of great shooting. That’s just (what) the truth of the matter is. It’s not like we’re sitting here with a lot of lasers on our team... we're not sitting here with a bunch of 40+ career three-point shooting guys.”

It was a true moment of honesty from LeBron, who seemed to be suggesting a tweak to his team's tactics. But in an appearance on 'NBA Today,' Brian Windhorst explained why James' candidly harsh statement is a bad omen for the franchise.

"When LeBron gives a statement and does the 'shake' that's a tell he's laying it out. You usually see the truth shake in January or February about 7-10 days out from the trade deadline, when he evaluates where his team is. And he's usually right, by the way. Doesn't always mean his team can do something. Everything he said is right. You can go back and look, whenever that shake comes... it's just never good to have the truth shake in October. You don't want it in October. He compared it to football, he's like 'if you don't have a quarterback who can throw the ball 30 yards downfield, you don't throw the ball 30 yards downfield, you throw it underneath.' He even referenced Tom Brady winning with the Buccaneers. And I agree with that. He is right. So why are the Lakers shooting 40 three-pointers a game? They were 26th in the preseason on three-point shooting. They were terrible last night. On balance, they're not gonna be a good three-point shooting team and they can't play that way -- and LeBron knows it on October 18th."

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to tell that the Lakers are not a good shooting team. Besides a few notable snipers, the Lakers lack the personnel to use a three-point shooting-heavy game plan.

Yesterday, LeBron tried to tell the world, and warn his team, that they need to change the way they play. We will see how the rest of the squad responds.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Reveals Why LeBron James' 'Truth Shake' Is A Bad Sign For The Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Tyler Herro
NBA Media

Tyler Herro, Who Recently Got $130 Million Contract Extension, Gets Trolled By Fans On Twitter After Saying He Deserves To Start

By Nico Martinez
Richard Jefferson Flames Russell Westbrook For Blaming His Hamstring Injury On Coming off The Bench: "You’re A Professional. Be A Professional. Figure It Out.”
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Flames Russell Westbrook For Blaming His Hamstring Injury On Coming off The Bench: "You’re A Professional. Be A Professional. Figure It Out.”

By Nico Martinez
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said Her Father's Legacy Didn't Guarantee Her Success: "I Didn't Come In With My Last Name Printed Out In An Office."
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said Her Father's Legacy Didn't Guarantee Her Success: "I Didn't Come In With My Last Name Printed Out In An Office."

By Divij Kulkarni
Lakers Fans Defend Their Big 3 After Tonight's Loss Against The Warriors: "The Bench Sold Us Out."
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Defend Their Big 3 After Tonight's Loss Against The Warriors: "The Bench Sold Us Out."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen A. Smith Has An Interesting Theory On Why The Boston Celtics Didn't Fire Ime Udoka
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Has An Interesting Theory On Why The Boston Celtics Didn't Fire Ime Udoka

By Gautam Varier
Western Conference Executive Takes A Dig At Lakers Star LeBron James In A Victor Wembanyama Trade: ''Just Because Of His Age."
NBA Media

Western Conference Executive Takes A Dig At Lakers Star LeBron James In A Victor Wembanyama Trade: ''Just Because Of His Age."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Reports On Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green's Future With The Team After Punching Jordan Poole

By Nico Martinez
Charles Barkley Expectedly Missed Every Name On ‘Who He Play For’: "Why Would I Watch The Indiana Pacers?"
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Expectedly Missed Every Name On ‘Who He Play For’: "Why Would I Watch The Indiana Pacers?"

By Orlando Silva
The 20 NBA Players With The Most Assists Per Game In The Last 40 Years: John Stockton And Magic Johnson Are The Greatest Playmakers Ever
NBA

The 20 NBA Players With The Most Assists Per Game In The Last 40 Years: John Stockton And Magic Johnson Are The Greatest Playmakers Ever

By Eddie Bitar
Shaquille O'Neal Offered His Son $5,000 If He Scored 25 Points: "Shaq Is An Inspiration And A Good Role Model"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Offered His Son $5,000 If He Scored 25 Points: "Shaq Is An Inspiration And A Good Role Model"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Superstars And Legends Who Never Scored 50+ Points In A Game
NBA

NBA Superstars And Legends Who Never Scored 50+ Points In A Game

By Kyle Daubs
Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy During Twitter Live: "She Is So Hot And Beautiful"
NBA Media

Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy During Twitter Live: "She Is So Hot And Beautiful"

By Orlando Silva
Mike Brown
NBA Media

Sacramento Kings Head Coach Mike Brown Sends A Strong Message: ''I'm Not Here To Coach Regular Season Games.''

By Nico Martinez
5 Most Important Takeaways From The Golden State Warriors' Easy Win Against The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

5 Most Important Takeaways From The Golden State Warriors' Easy Win Against The Los Angeles Lakers

By Aaron Abhishek
Reggie Miller And Kevin Harlan Made A Curious Analogy Of Warriors Beating Lakers: “Warriors Are Going For The Overhand Right To Knock Out These Lakers!”
NBA Media

Reggie Miller And Kevin Harlan Made A Curious Analogy Of Warriors Beating Lakers: “Warriors Are Going For The Overhand Right To Knock Out These Lakers!”

By Orlando Silva