Bronny And Bryce James Do Iconic LeBron James’ Pre-Game Ritual: “Like Father, Like Sons”

LeBron James is a very proud dad right now, as his sons Bronny and Bryce keep growing up and showing interesting things on the court. The James are expected to carry their father's legacy in the NBA, and LeBron hopes to play with at least one of them before he calls it a career. 

In the meantime, Bron keeps competing with the Lakers, who are still trying to turn things around after an 0-5 to start the 2022-23 NBA season. The King is dealing with an unknown illness, but still thriving on the court, helping his team enter a 2-game winning streak. 

As for his kids, they're getting better every day, trying to be in the best shape for either college, international basketball, the G League, or ultimately, going straight from high school to the association once that time comes. 

Even though they want to create their own name in the league, they get a lot of inspiration from their father and could continue with one of LeBron's most famous rituals on the court. Before a game starts, the King does his famous chalk toss, which helps set the mood for everybody in the arena. 

Bronny and Bryce were recently photographed doing this iconic ritual, looking just like their father in a picture taken by Cameron Look (via Basketball Forever). 

Even LeBron reacted to that pic on his Instagram story, sharing his excitement to see his kids embracing something that made him known even outside the NBA. 

LeBron chalk toss story

These two teenagers are ready to take the world by storm, establish themselves in the league without relying on their father's name, and LeBron is all in on that. Whenever he can, he praises the kids for their performances on the court while warning the public about the young kings, who are coming for everything. 

It's still unclear when and where LeBron will play with Bronny James in the league. That looks like a very likely possibility right now, and the King wants to go further and join forces with Bryce after that

