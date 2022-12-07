Skip to main content

Bronny James Was Mad At A Rival Player When He Gave Him The Ball: “Don’t Do That”

LeBron James Shared His Son Bronny's Highlights From An Explosive 30-Point Performance: "He's Really Him"

Bronny James is working his way to the top right now, being one of the best prospects in the country, as he plans to make it to the NBA in a couple of years and share touches with his father LeBron James. 

LeBron James' eldest son is showing glimpses of a future good player, and as he keeps developing, more people notice that he's the real deal. Bronny has a huge passion for the game, and whenever he has the chance, he shows it. 

Sometimes, people try to mess with him, but Bronny is ready to fire back. The player has been trolled in the past, with some people making distasteful jokes, but Bronny always knew how to reply. 

Bronny James Was Mad At A Rival Player When He Gave Him The Ball

During a recent duel, James was seen upset with a rival, who apparently was trying to mess with him. As expected, Bronny wasn't having any of that and let this rival know that he wasn't having any of those mind games. 

Footage shows Bronny receiving the ball from No. 3 on the other team and James instantly gives him the ball back, warning this rival with a short but direct phrase. 

"Don't do that," Bronny said while the other player didn't know how to react. 

After that moment, the player went off, making long-range shots, showing that he's a very capable player and, according to NBA Big Mouth, dropping 17 points on his rivals. Shortly after his encounter with this player, he went and made a 3-pointer in front of him, making it clear that he took it personally. 

Bronny keeps developing his game, trying to become the best prospect he can be. The 18-year-old has a bright future ahead and many teams around the league are paying attention to him. LeBron James has made it clear that he wants to play with Bronny in the league and that looks like a serious possibility every day.

