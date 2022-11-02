Bronny James Was Rushed Off The Court After Fans Feared Someone Had A Gun

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Guns in schools have been one of the scariest talking points in the world in recent months, with an increase in incidents where shooters are targeting schools putting fear in the hearts of many. A few days ago, we realized that even some of the most high-profile school students in the country might not be safe in the country's capital either.

The well-reputed Sierra Canyon High School team, with Bronny James on the court, was playing in Washington D.C. against DeMatha Catholic High School when someone in the crowd yelled 'gun', which led to absolute chaos as players and visitors rushed out of the gym for their own safety.

Police got to the school after the threat and properly checked the entire building for signs of weapons, which were ultimately not found. Bronny vented about the incident on his Instagram, saying that 'high schoolers can't even hoop in peace'. LeBron James hasn't commented on the incident at all.

Bronny James's Prospects Of Entering The NBA

This was arguably the most dangerous situation that Bronny has been in, going through his days so far under the protection of being LeBron's son. In situations like this, nobody's father can come and save them, which is a daunting thought for both parents and children.

Bronny has a bright future ahead of him, with a possible career in the NBA being available to the star in 2 seasons. He's yet to pick his post-school path as he hasn't declared for college or signed a professional contract. However, Bronny has been going on college visits and is looking likely to commit to the NCAA to further polish his game.

The 17-year-old isn't a very highly-ranked prospect, not even being given a 5-star rating. But everyone understands the importance of Bronny coming to the NBA and possibly, teaming up with his father for one of the most iconic on-court duos of all time.