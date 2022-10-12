Bryson Bishop Reflects On His Viral Moment Guarding And Trash-Talking Zion Williamson: "I Wasn't Doing It For Any Views Or The Cameras, I Was Just Trying To Hype Our Team Up."

Skip to main content

Bryson Bishop starred in one of the most hilarious and strangest moments in high school basketball ever. Zion Williamson was already a big deal during his teenage years, as he was already seen as a lottery pick in the NBA Draft. His explosiveness, physique, and way to destroy rivals made Zion a pretty big name even before turning 18. 

Facing the current New Orleans Pelicans star at that age would be scary for everybody, but not for a little kid that took on the challenge of guarding Zion and went off on the future No. 1 overall pick.

Many years ago, one little kid went against Zion and even though he couldn't stop the incredibly talented Zion, he went viral after showing big energy against Zion, even trash-talking the forward, who looked confused by this kid's intensity despite being down 30. 

Zion addressed this moment during an interview with JJ Redick, giving his respect to Bishop for going out there fearlessly no matter who was in front of him. 

Man, I'll never forget that. That was a rival and it's like third late or fourth quarter. We're up 30 at this point so we come out of a timeout and he starts walking over to me. I'm like 'no way. You're not about to do this' and he comes over and he starts clapping," Zion said while laughing. "If you saw me, I looked to the right, my principal and our track and field coach. I looked at those two and I was like 'are they serious?'

Just like Zion, Bishop reacted to that moment, and during a recent conversation with Baller TV, the freshman at Charleston Southern University talked about that moment, revealing what went through his mind at the time. 

“I wasn’t seeking attention or doing it for a reason, that’s just how I play. I’m a competitor and I go out there and I want to compete, I don’t care who I’m playing against,” Bishop said. “I hype myself up, I hype my team up, I didn’t go out there thinking I was going to get attention, I was just playing my game.”

This guy was just competitive, and even at 5-foot-6 in 8th grade, he didn't back down against one of the most overhyped prospects of all time. He earned Zion's respect for his attempts to bother him, and now Bishop is trying to catch people's attention to see if he can go to the NBA and meet Williamson again. 

